Congressman Phil Roe will continue to hold his monthly constituent services for Greene County remotely for the month of May.
This is not a cancelation of the hours usually held at the Greene County Courthouse Annex, but a way that the congressman’s office can continue to serve constituents during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a release from Roe’s office.
Roe’s staff continue to be available for designated office hours Monday through Friday at 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m., the release stated.
To speak with one of the district representatives call 423-247-8161.
Some of the ways that Roe’s district offices can be of assistance:
- coronavirus relief: unemployment insurance, small business loans, and tax rebates
- senior citizens: social security and disability
- students: financial aid, entrance to U.S. Service Academies
- veterans: VA claims and military service problems
- small business: SBA loan applications, technical assistance and interpretation of federal regulations
- home buyers: FMHA, FHA, and VA home loan application problems
- local governments: disaster assistance, regulation compliance, and federal grant application problems
- taxpayers: IRS tax problems