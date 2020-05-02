Congressman Phil Roe will continue to hold his monthly constituent services for Greene County remotely for the month of May.

This is not a cancelation of the hours usually held at the Greene County Courthouse Annex, but a way that the congressman’s office can continue to serve constituents during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a release from Roe’s office.

Roe’s staff continue to be available for designated office hours Monday through Friday at 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m., the release stated.

To speak with one of the district representatives call 423-247-8161.

Some of the ways that Roe’s district offices can be of assistance:

  • coronavirus relief: unemployment insurance, small business loans, and tax rebates
  • senior citizens: social security and disability
  • students: financial aid, entrance to U.S. Service Academies
  • veterans: VA claims and military service problems
  • small business: SBA loan applications, technical assistance and interpretation of federal regulations
  • home buyers: FMHA, FHA, and VA home loan application problems
  • local governments: disaster assistance, regulation compliance, and federal grant application problems
  • taxpayers: IRS tax problems

