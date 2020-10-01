Helping businesses address COVID-19 related issues and impacts will be the focus of a workshop on Oct. 21.
The Tourism Department of the Greene County Partnership and Summit Companies are partnering to present a two-part event, “Coping with Covid.” The business-centered workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon at the Greeneville City Schools’ Kathryn Leonard Administration Building at 129 W. Depot St., according to a release from the Tourism Department.
The first session will address “COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions by Employers.” The presentation and discussion will focus on policies, procedures and employment practices of employers impacted by the pandemic.
Questions related to COVID-19 will be discussed, such as whether an employer can require that employees who test positive for the virus disclose the test results confidentially.
The second session, “The Importance of Organizational Culture & Succession Planning,” offers tips on new models of leadership in the workplace and developing productivity improvement, the release stated.
Succession planning, sometimes referred to as exit planning, is seldom addressed, especially in small organizations. The session will help businesses prepare to transition successfully, grow and enjoy the business prior to transition.
Cost to attend the workshop is $25 per person. Coffee will be provided by Creamy Cup, and lunch will be provided by Fatz Café.
To register, contact Tammy Kinser with the Partnership at 423-638-4111, email tkinser@greenecop.com or log on to http://tiny.cc/lujwsz.
The registration deadline is Oct. 19, and the class is limited to the first 40 registrants, the release stated. Social distancing and mask compliance will be enforced.
The event is sponsored by Rob Gay III, financial advisor with Edward Jones.