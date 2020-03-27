The number of coronavirus cases in Greene County remained steady with eight on Friday.
No change in the number of confirmed cases was reported as part of the daily update on the virus, also known as COVID-19, provided each afternoon by the Tennessee Department of Health.
It was the first day this week the county had no new cases reported by the state.
While Greene County’s number was unchanged, the statewide number continue its daily increase. In Tennessee, there are 1,203 confirmed cases, up from 957 the previous day. The death toll from the virus also doubled to six statewide in the latest update.
Hospitalizations from the virus have also increased by about 25 with a total of 103 reported by the state. The statistic is the number of individuals who have been hospitalized since the outbreak began, not necessarily how many people are hospitalized currently.
In counties surrounding Greene, Washington County has the most cases with 10, Sullivan has six, Hamblen and Hawkins counties each have two, and Cocke and Unicoi counties each have a single case.
Health officials have indicated there is evidence of community spread of the virus within the region and are encouraging people to continue to stay at home if possible and observe physical distancing from others if they have to go out in public to limit the spread.
Community spread is defined as cases in which the person has not traveled or been in contact with a person who has been confirmed with the illness.
“We recommend people only go out when necessary, and limit their contact with others if they do,” said Jamie Swift, corporate director of infection prevention for Ballad Health in a media briefing Thursday. “These measures can serve to slow down the spread. We are asking for everyone’s help.”
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at (833) 822-5523 to be screened for possible testing. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.