COVID-19 has caused its first death in the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region Ballad Health officials confirmed Tuesday.
The individual who has died from the illness, also known as the coronavirus, was a man over the age of 70 who was in the high risk group from the virus because of his age and health factors, Ballad Health Executive Chairman, President and CEO Alan Levine said during a media briefing.
Greene County’s number of coronavirus cases remained at 12, according to Tuesday’s report from the Tennessee Department of Health. The number of people who have died statewide from the virus has increased to 23.
Ballad Health reported the death to the appropriate state health department on Tuesday. Levine declined to indicate whether it was reported to Tennessee or Virginia, saying the health system is still checking with the governmental authorities about procedures surrounding reporting deaths from the virus.
“It is very tragic … and our prayers are with the family and our team members,” Levine said.
However, the death and evidence of community spread within the region underscores why it is important that people follow governmental “Safer at Home” orders to stay at home except for essential activities and practice distancing themselves at least 6 feet from others if they do go out in public.
“Whether the governor orders it or not, individuals are responsible for their actions,” Levine said. “That is why it is important that people take measures to limit the spread of the virus, protecting themselves and their communities.
“If you put yourself in a position to unnecessarily expose yourself and possibly spread the disease to others, you are not being smart — there is just no other way to say it,” he continued. “This is a disease that kills. Can you imagine if you are responsible for causing others to contract the virus, with five of those elderly and three of those five die? How would you feel?”
The coronavirus outbreak can either bring out the best or worst in people, Levine said. “By and large, we are seeing the best of people,” he said. "We hear from people expressing a desire to know what they can do to make a positive difference.”
What is not helpful is when people share information that is not reliable through social media, Levine said, encouraging individuals to seek reliable sources of information in the media or from government agencies.
“Please do not get on social media and spread misinformation,” he said. “It is not helpful, not healthy and is not doing anything useful.”
Eric Deaton, chief operating officer for Ballad Health, echoed Levine’s sentiments.
“We are starting to see community spread,” he said. “People should not take this lightly, and should try to stay at home. Do not congregate with groups of people and only leave home for essential reasons. It is our best weapon to limit the spread of the virus.”
NUMBERS EXPECTED TO RISE
On Tuesday morning, 57 COVID-19 viruses had been confirmed in the Ballad Health region, which includes Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, said Jamie Swift, corporate director of infection prevention for Ballad Health.
According to the State Health Department, the number of cases in Greene County remained unchanged as the numbers did in other counties in the region such as Washington, Carter, Unicoi, Hamblen and Cocke counties. Hawkins and Sullivan counties had increases.
“We continue to see an increasing number of cases day by day, and there will be more,” she said.
With community spread of the coronavirus, the cases of people over the age of 50 who have contracted the illness are going up as expected, she said. “But we need to remember that the virus affects all ages,” Swift added.
Statewide, the number of cases increased by about 400 in a 24-hour period to 2,239, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Hospitalizations thus far due to the virus across the state are 175, and the website is reporting that 121 people have recovered from the illness.
Ballad Health has also identified a cluster of cases in Hawkins County, including three of its medical care workers, according to a release from the system Tuesday.
Anyone who has been inside Hawkins County Memorial since March 20 is advised to be especially vigilant for symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, sore throat and fever, the release stated. They should also strictly adhere to physical distancing recommendations of 6 feet or more, and they should remain home unless engaged in essential activities or reporting for work at essential businesses.
Ballad Health has also instituted further visitation restrictions at hospitals, it was announced during the briefing. Whereas two parents and guardians were allowed to visit pediatric patients and babies in the neonatal intensive care unit, that has been reduced to one parent or guardian at a time. All visitors continue to be screened as they enter facilities.
MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES
The first death of a person from coronavirus also points to mental well being issues for both the public and health care provides, Levine said.
Up to this point, there has not been as much attention given to mental health and emotional issues that may arise from the coronavirus outbreak as perhaps there should be, he said.
During a pandemic such as this or a natural disaster, an increase in suicides is often experienced as well as increases in cases of child or spousal abuse.
People are worried about their family members getting sick or getting the illness themselves. Others have been laid off from a job and are afraid they won’t go back to work. Some wonder if they can afford health care if they or a member of their family get sick.
“These are all legitimate concerns,” he said. “It is not a sign of weakness to seek help if you feel you need it.”
There are a variety of resources available through Frontier Health in this region and the Centers for Disease Control has a help line listed on its site (1-800-985-5990), Levine said. Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line is 877-928-9062. Ballad Health will also be adding information about where people can find help for mental health issues to its coronavirus webpage.
It is important that people take care of their mental well being and seek help if needed because the current situation with social distancing and limits to public gatherings is going to continue at least another month if not longer, Levine said. “This is a marathon, not a sprint.”
While physicians, nurses and caregivers have to deal with the death of patients as part of their work, the coronavirus presents an unfamiliar situation for them because those ill are in isolation and do not have family members around them, Levine said.
“It is different now because they are ones that are there for the patient’s last rights,” he said.
The health care system will be offering additional supports for employees if they are struggling emotionally or mentally as they care for people with the virus.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at (833) 822-5523 to be screened for possible testing. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.