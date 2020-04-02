COVID-19, the coronavirus, continues to shape actions and discussions for the public and government alike and Wednesday’s meeting of the Greene County Commission’s Budget and Finance Committee was no different.
With the federal and state guidelines restricting public gatherings of more than 10 people, the meeting was held using the Zoom digital platform to allow three of the committee’s members to attend remotely as well as two department heads. Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison conducted the meeting from the conference room at the Courthouse Annex facility with one other committee member in attendance.
One of the items considered by the committee was a budget adjustment needed by the Greene County School System related to changes caused by the coronavirus. Committee members also discussed how the coronavirus outbreak may affect tax collections.
The committee approved a resolution calling for the transfer of $40,000 within the school system’s budget to provide pay for employees in its Extended School Program (ESP) while schools are closed. The resolution will now go to the full Greene County Commission for its consideration.
Greene County Director of Schools David McLain explained that the ESP program is self-sufficient. With the closing of schools due to the coronavirus, resources are not available to pay the ESP staff members in its budget, and this transfer reflects an addition of the funds needed to cover pay and benefits for these employees to the ESP budget, he said. The $40,000 is being transferred from unassigned fund balance.
The ESP employees are the only ones in the system whose pay was in jeopardy due to the schools closing, he said.
McLain asked about whether there was going to be a change in regard to local sales tax distribution. A portion of local sales tax is split between the Greene County and Greeneville school systems based on their average daily student attendance.
County Budget Director Danny Lowery said there has been no indication of any changes to the distribution from the state. The remainder of the sales tax is distributed based on the point of origin for the sale, including online purchases.
There may be an increase in online sales tax revenue for the county as people order online and have the merchandise shipped to their homes, Lowery said, but the state does not delineate in its distribution what was collected from a store or restaurant from that generated through online purchases.
Committee members expressed concern about the decline of business for local commercial establishments. That decline is expected to not only negatively affect business owners but also counties and municipalities with a decrease in revenue from sales tax.
For the last quarter of the fiscal year, state has advised that local counties and municipalities should expect to receive in sales tax about 80% of what was budgeted in April through June of 2019 in anticipated collections, Lowery said.
The revenues that are received from the hotel/motel tax will also be affected, committee members commented. The General Morgan Inn has closed to try to prevent the spread of the virus and others have experienced a decline in business with less travel.
The hotel/motel tax is used by the county to provide funding for the economic development efforts of the Greene County Partnership as well as tourism efforts and contributions to a variety of governmental and nonprofit agencies.
In other business, the committee approved a resolution for the purchase of new patrol vehicles for the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at a cost of $200,000. Sheriff Wesley Holt said the purchase would be paid in next year’s budget and funded by the litigation tax.
The resolution allows the department to order the vehicles now and receive them in the next fiscal year, Holt said.
Manufacturers have a set time of the year for production of vehicles with the law enforcement package and waiting until the next fiscal year, which begins in July, would result in a delay in their delivery, he explained. The new patrol cars ordered at the beginning of this fiscal year last July have not yet been delivered.
Six 4-wheel-drive pickups can be purchased with the funds, Holt said. The trucks will be assigned to shift supervisors, allowing them to haul items and not have to wait for another vehicle, he said. The purchase also requires the approval of the full County Commission.