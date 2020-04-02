Caution tape wound around playground equipment Wednesday at Hardin Park, a visible reminder of another way that the coronavirus is changing normal life for Greene Countians. Staff from the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department placed tape around equipment following the decision to close all the department’s facilities to the public in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. All the department’s facilities including parks, pavilions, restrooms and the EastView Recreational Center are closed. The office is still open and can be contacted at 638-3144.