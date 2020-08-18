Expanded COVID-19 testing hours go into effect Tuesday at the Greene County Health Department.
Testing will now be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a release from the Northeast Regional Health Office of the Tennessee Department of Health.
The new times extend testing for an hour each day at the Health Department, located at 810 Church St.
Pre-registration is no longer required for the free testing and those wishing to be tested are asked to enter the Health Department parking lot off of Church Street. the release stated.
Testing for each health department is based on capacity of available staffing and test kit availability.
Call 423-798-1749 with questions about testing. Additional information about testing sites is available for each county on the Tennessee Department of Health website at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.
The state Health Department has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.