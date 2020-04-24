Greene County Clerk Lori Bryant is encouraging vehicle registrations be renewed by options other than in-person due to COVID-19.
With guidelines to practice social distancing, Bryant said Friday she is asking Greene Countians to consider other options for obtaining their vehicle registration renewal than visiting the Clerk's Office in the Courthouse Annex. The office is currently closed through the end of the month to public access.
Renewal can be accomplished by sending in payment by mail to the Greene County Clerk, 204 N. Cutler St., Suite 200, Greeneville, TN 37745. A renewal form from the state should be included or information about the vehicle to be renewed such as current license plate number. Also include a telephone number to be contacted if there are questions.
Vehicle registration can also be done online at greenecountyclerk.com or tncountyclerk.com.
Email Bryant at lbryantcountyclerk@greenecountytngov.com, and provide your phone number and license plate number.
Another option is to renew by phone by calling 423-798-1775, 423-798-1709 or 423-798-1708 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.