Greene County Clerk Lori Bryant is offering guidance for alternative payment procedures for new vehicle registrations or renewals while the office remains on a limited schedule due to the coronavirus.
Anyone who has purchased a vehicle while the clerk's office has been closed to public access is asked to call for information about mailing the certificate of title to register it at 423-798-1775 or at 423-798-1708, according to the Clerk's office.
Bryant can also be emailed at lbryantcountyclerk@greenecountytngov.com to obtain the information. Clerk's office staff can also calculate the amount that needs to be paid.
New vehicle registrations or renewals can be mailed to the Greene County Clerk, 204 N. Cutler St., Suite 200, Greeneville, TN 37745.
Renewal of registration may also be made online at greenecountyclerk.com or at tncountyclerk.com (click on link for Greene), according to the office.
Bryant can also be emailed about a renewal, and those using this method are asked to provide their phone number and license plate number.
Renewals may also be done by phone 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 423-798-1775, 423-798-1709 or 423-798-1708.