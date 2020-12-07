The Greene County Clerk’s Office will be closed the remainder of the week due to an employee testing positive for COVID0-19.
An employee has tested positive for the virus and two more were to be tested Monday, said County Clerk Lori Bryant.
Employees in the office will quarantine for their safety and for the safety of the public, Bryant said.
Plans are to be closed for the remainder of the week, including the Clerk’s Office hours on Saturday, she said.
A decision will be made later about reopening possibly next week and announced, she said.
The Clerk’s Office is the third to close temporarily due to an employee contracting COVID-19. The Assessor of Property Office closed last week and the Register of Deeds Office closed back in the summer.