The increase in local coronavirus cases has resulted in the continued postponement of offering certain license renewal services at the Greene County Clerk's Office.
The Clerk's Office has canceled the previously scheduled reopening of its driver's license, Real ID and handgun permit renewal services on Aug. 3 due the case increase and extension of Gov. Bill Lee's emergency order, according to County Clerk Lori Bryant.
A new date for the reopening of the services will be announced later, according to Bryant.
"Our upmost concern is for the health and well-being of each Greene County citizen," she said.
The office in the Greene County Courthouse Annex remains open at normal hours to provide services such as local tag renewal and titling of vehicles. In accordance with an emergency order from County Mayor Kevin Morrison, visitors to the Annex building on North Cutler Street are asked to wear a facial covering.