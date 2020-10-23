Continuing a recent upward trend, Greene County had 36 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday by the state.
The county has now had 1,654 residents who have contracted the virus since the pandemic began, according to the daily coronavirus update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases now total 252, up nine from Thursday, according the state report. The number of people locally on the “inactive/recovered” list went up 27, and 1,351 Greene Countians are now in this category, which reflects people who are either 14 days past onset of symptoms or a positive test if asymptomatic.
There were no new deaths from the virus reported locally.
Two more people from Greene County have been hospitalized due to the illness, according to Friday’s state report. Since the pandemic began, 94 people have required hospital treatment for the virus.
On Friday, there were 136 people being treated within Ballad Health facilities for coronavirus with 18 patients with symptoms awaiting test results, according to the daily COVID-19 scorecard from the health system. This is the highest number of patients within the regional Ballad Health facilities since the pandemic started.
Twenty-nine coronavirus patients were in intensive care units with 10 on ventilators, the scorecard stated.
On Friday afternoon, Ballad Health issued a statement that 22 of its staff at Johnson City Medical Center and six patients have tested positive for the virus. The staff testing positive are in isolation at their homes, according to the health system, and the affected patients have been isolated in a designated, closed COVID-19 unit within the facility.
“To date, the cases have been contained to a single progressive care unit at the hospital,” the statement indicated. “Ballad Health is working closely with the Tennessee Department of Health to track the exposures and limit further community spread. The health system has also conducted COVID-19 testing on potentially exposed team members, and it is following federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance regarding further testing.”
On Fridays, the state Department of Health updates its information about long-term care facilities. There were no new cases for any nursing home or assisted living facility in Greene County reported for this week. Signature Health Care of Greeneville and Life Care Center of Greeneville have had cases in the past few months.
The recent increase in new cases locally is reflected in other statistics provided by the state Department of Health. According to that data, the county has averaged 22.9 new cases per day since Oct. 9. For the 14 days prior to that, the average was 9.9.
During the past seven days, 186.3 coronavirus tests have been administered daily with 11.2% of the people tested receiving positive results.
That local positivity rate is a little lower than the region served by Ballad Health for the past seven days. According to the health system’s daily scorecard, 13.8% of the people tested have been positive.
Greene County is not alone in experiencing notable increases in the Northeast Tennessee region. On Friday, there were 438 new cases in the 10-county Northeast Tennessee region, one of the highest daily counts since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Health’s report.
The average increase for the 10 counties was 43.8 cases on Friday. The highest increase was 145 in Sullivan County, the state report indicated. Hancock County had the lowest at 2, but it was the only county that had fewer than 10 new cases.
With some of the largest daily increases over the past week, Sullivan County also has the most active cases with 778, according to the state report. Seven of the counties in the region have more than 145 active cases.
Statewide on Friday, there were 3,606 new cases and 65 new deaths reported by the Department of Health. Since the pandemic began, 241,513 people have contracted the virus and 3,076 people have died from the illness in Tennessee.
Nationwide, the CDC reported Friday, nearly 8.4 million Americans had been infected with COVID-19 and 222,447 had died since the pandemic began.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.