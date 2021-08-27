COVID-19 cases have continued to climb in Greene County over the last seven days.
There were 501 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County during the seven-day period Aug.19-Aug. 25. There were 386 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County during the previous seven-day period.
Out of the 501 new cases reported Aug. 19-Aug. 25, 423 were in people younger than 50; 232 were in people under the age of 20.
Five new deaths were reported in Greene County due to COVID-19 in the last seven days.
Overall, Ballad Health had 289 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday.
Greene County’s case total for the pandemic now stands at 9,547 with 174 deaths due to the virus.
The percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stands at about 37%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, about 41.6% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 71.5% of the population aged 12 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. is currently offering free COVID-19 vaccines, either drive-up or walk in. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to tn.gov to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults aged 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Drive through COVID-19 testing is taking place at Greene Valley Developmental Center, 4850 East Andrew Johnson Highway, 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.