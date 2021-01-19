Twenty-nine new cases of the COVID-19 virus were reported for Greene County on Monday.
There are 635 people locally with active cases, according to Monday’s daily coronavirus update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
With the 29 new cases, the state report indicates that 6,598 people have now contracted the virus in Greene County since the pandemic began last March. A total of 5,855 people are defined by the state as having inactive cases of the virus — those are people who are either 14 days past onset of symptoms or a positive test if asymptomatic.
No new deaths were reported for the county on Monday. Since March, 108 people in Greene County have died from the virus or its complications.
With 29, both Greene County and Sullivan County had the second highest number of people with new cases on Monday in the 10-county Northeast Tennessee region. Hamblen County had the most with 36. A total of 165 new cases were reported for the region by the state.
Statewide, 2,430 new cases of the virus were reported on Monday and 39 new deaths. Since March, 687,751 people in the state have contracted the virus and 8,430 have died from it in Tennessee.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
An additional person from the county has been hospitalized for treatment of the virus, according to Monday’s report from the Department of Health. During the pandemic, 156 people locally have needed hospital treatment for the virus.
COVID-19 patients on Monday within Ballad Health facilities continued a recent trend of declining numbers in the past week. There were 245 patients with the virus hospitalized on Monday with three additional people admitted with symptoms who were awaiting testing, according to the health system’s daily COVID-19 scorecard. There were 58 virus patients within intensive care units and 33 of those on ventilators.
The number of virus in-patients treated in Ballad Health facilities dropped below 300 for the first time in almost a month on Friday and have declined each day since then.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reported Monday that there are 236 active COVID-19 cases at the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home in Johnson City. The VA defines active cases as patients who have been tested or treated at one of its facilities who have neither died nor reached convalescent status.
Those active cases include 226 veterans, five employees, three employees who are also veterans and two defined as other — military Tricare insurance carriers, active duty military members or civilian humanitarian cases.
Since the pandemic began, 2,257 people have been treated at the VA for the virus with 112 deaths and 1,909 defined as convalescent cases, those who are either post-hospital discharge or 14 days after their last positive test.
The positivity rate also continues to drop in the region. For the past seven days, the rate is at 25.3%, which is down 10 percentage points from its high point a few weeks ago, according to Ballad Health. For Greene County, the positivity rate was 13.2% for the past seven days.
The positivity rate indicates how many people have positive results among all those tested for the virus and is an indicator of how widespread the virus is in a community. The goal is to reach a positivity rate 5% or below.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
TESTS, VACCINES
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary for the virus test.
At the Greene Valley testing site, self-testing kits will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to adults with results available online. Testing will be available for those under age 18 and adults who are not able to register online may receive the standard nasal swab tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The site has also been used for the distribution of vaccines. The state Department of Health indicated there were limited vaccines available in Greene County on Monday. Through Jan. 14, 3,120 people in Greene County had received the vaccine, according to data from the state.
In Northeast Tennessee, the fourth highest number of vaccines had been distributed in Greene County by Jan. 14, the last day the data was available. Hawkins County had administered 3,154 vaccines, Washington, 13,518 and Sullivan, 13,625, according to the data.
Registration is now open for individuals 75 and older and those who work in health care or K-12 education and childcare to receive appointments for their vaccines as supplies are available, according to the state. People can register for an appointment if they are in an eligible phase online at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/county-vaccine-information/.
Free self-swab virus tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.