Greene County hit another record mark for the pandemic on Thursday with its largest daily count of new COVID-19 cases to date.
The county had 145 new cases reported on Thursday as part of the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily coronavirus update. That is the highest count of new cases for Greene County since the pandemic began, surpassing the previous top mark of 132 set on Nov. 30.
Greene County continues to be in the top 20 metro areas across the nation where new cases are increasing the fastest, according to data compiled by The New York Times from state health department reports as part of its effort to track the coronavirus nationwide.
The Greeneville metro area was ranked 12th in the nation on Thursday for a rapid rise in new cases on a population-adjusted basis, according to the data, updated daily as part of the newspaper’s “The Upshot” section. Sevierville was ranked third on that list.
Sevierville was also ranked 16th on Thursday in The Times’ list of the metro areas with the greatest number of new cases, relative to population, in the last two weeks. Greeneville was ranked 33rd on that list.
The number of people with active cases of the virus in Greene County has increased to 837, according to Thursday’s report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The number of people with inactive cases locally now stands at 3,630, the state report indicates. Inactive cases are defined by the state as individuals who are 14 days beyond a positive test or onset of symptoms and not hospitalized at that point.
Greene County had the second highest number of new cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday. Washington County had 172 new cases, according to Thursday’s Department of Health report. The other two neighboring counties with more than 100 new cases on Thursday were Hamblen with 137 and Sullivan with 131.
In the region, 842 new cases were reported on Thursday, and there are 6,196 active cases across the 10 counties. Washington and Sullivan counties each have more than 1,000 active cases at 1,410 and 1,267, respectively. Greene County has the third-highest active case count in the region.
No new deaths were reported for Greene County on Thursday. A total of 80 people have died from the virus since March.
Locally, two additional people have been hospitalized for treatment of the virus, according to the Department of Health. During the pandemic, a total of 138 people have required hospital care for treatment of the virus.
A total of 320 people were hospitalized within Ballad Health facilities with COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the daily scorecard from the health system. Seven additional people have been admitted with virus symptoms while awaiting test results.
Seventy-two of the coronavirus patients are in intensive care units, and 45 of those are on ventilators.
The positivity rate for the region for the past seven days has declined slightly to 23.8%. The positivity rate is a measure of how widespread the virus is in a community and reflects the percentage of people receiving positive results among those tested in the given time period. Greene County’s positivity rate for the past seven days was 19.2%.
The Department of Health daily update provides a positivity rate for the single day covered in the report. For Thursday, the positivity rate statewide was 21.5%.
The number of new cases across the state was 8,945, and 177 new deaths were reported by the Department of Health on Thursday. Since March, 493,230 people have contracted the virus in Tennessee and 5,845 have died from the illness.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.