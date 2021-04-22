The Greene County Detention Center and Workhouse Annex were recently recertified for a fifth consecutive year by the Tennessee Corrections Institute.
Jail and workhouse staff met challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and kept operations running smoothly, jail Administrator Roger Willett said.
Judges and law enforcement helped restrict the inmate population at manageable levels.
The TCI performed an inspection of the jail and workhouse on March 24 and found no deficiencies.
“The inspection revealed (both facilities) meet all applicable minimum standards. … You are to be congratulated for attaining this degree of professionalism in your organization,” TCI Executive Director William Wall wrote in a letter to Sheriff Wesley Holt.
“I am very happy with the administration and the staff at both the detention center and workhouse for their hard work in keeping the facility clean and properly maintained. Having no findings by TCI, they are to be commended, especially during the last year with COVID,” Holt said this week.
Consistent with TCI policy, the March 24 inspection visit was unannounced. The TCI staggers its inspection dates at jails. The most recent inspection in Greene County was done on Sept. 1, 2020.
“They have a full year to come in, so you want to be prepared every day,” Willett said. “It’s always a surprise. We thought it may be later this year because of COVID, but they came on in.”
Over the course of 2020, COVID-19 “went through our staff and a lot of our staff was out,” including supervisors, Willett said.
“Our policy was for them to quarantine for 14 days,” he said.
During the pandemic, about 140 jail and workhouse inmates also tested positive for COVID-19, Willett said. Only one had to be hospitalized and has since recovered. With constant inmate turnover at the jail and workhouse, monitoring for the virus and following safety protocols is a necessary part of daily operations.
As of Monday, no inmates or jail/workhouse employees were positive for COVID-19, Willett said. Some neighboring county jails fared far worse during the pandemic.
“We didn’t get hit near as hard as we were expecting, with the help of the courts restricting the number of people who come to jail,” Willett said.
Closing is not an option.
“We never stopped (normal operations) at the jail. We continued to arrest folks, we continued to book folks and we continued to have folks serve their sentences,” Willett said. “Hopefully, we are past the worst of it.”
All correction offers are offered the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as are inmates who request it. Three inmates and a correction officer received shots Wednesday from a nurse from the county Health Department. The vaccine became available after some people did not show up for appointments to get a shot at the Health Department.
“We’re trying to get (the vaccine) into the inmates that requested it. The ones that requested it, we’re making every effort to vaccinate them,” Willett said.
Employees who test positive pose more of a logistical challenge than virus-related issues with inmates.
“It went through the officers pretty hard. On some shifts, we had half of the shifts out at any one time,” Willett said.
Work schedules were adjusted to make sure the jail was adequately staffed.
“Officers stepped up to the plate and filled in when other officers were on quarantine with the COVID. I have a great staff at both facilities and am very proud of them. They are an asset to Greene County,” Holt said.
Inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 were quarantined.
“We moved folks around. We would isolate them. If it broke out in a pod, we would isolate the pod for 14 days,” Willett said. “We didn’t have a major outbreak in the jail. It randomly hit.”
Judges in Greene County are understanding about sentencing alternatives for offenders convicted of non-violent offenses, as are police who issue criminal summonses rather than taking someone into custody.
“We’re still pretty tight on who we let into the jail,” Willet said.
The practice of sending inmate work crews to help at nonprofit organizations and perform other tasks was suspended last year.
Maintenance, kitchen and commissary crews continue to work in the jail. Inmates may soon be allowed to go out again to nonprofits like the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, Greene County Wood Ministry and the Holston United Methodist Home for Children.
“We’re going to slowly let the work crews out,” Willett said.
Jail administrators will also be cautious about allowing volunteers back into the jail and workhouse for ministries, GED classes and other education-related activities.
“We’re gradually hoping to let those folks come back soon,” Willett said.
The population at the jail and workhouse remains about 100 inmates below average. At one point in 2020, there were about 150 fewer inmates than before the pandemic hit, Willett said.
The Greene County Detention Center inmate count on March 24, the date of the TCI inspection, was 161 men and 14 women. Inmates at the Workhouse Annex included 82 men and 68 women.
The average daily inmate count at the jail between Sept. 24, 2020, and March 24 was 187, according to the TCI.
The average daily population at the workhouse over the same time frame was 114.
Bed space capacity at both facilities totals 439.
The Greene County Detention Center on East Depot Street was built in 1987. The Workhouse Annex on West Summer Street opened in 2002. Both have been remodeled and reconfigured over the years to fit changing needs, including the increasing number of female inmates.
Regular maintenance at the jail and workhouse is important to keep the buildings fully functional, Willett said.
“It’s been tough. We’ve got a great staff that works hard every day,” he said.