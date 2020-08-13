An executive order by Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison for the wearing of facial masks or coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has been been extended to Sept. 14.
Morrison signed an order Wednesday to extend the original directive that requires “all residents, visitors, employees and/or patrons of all Greene County business, industry, restaurants, retail stores, organizations and/or venues to properly wear infection control mask or other such facial coverings.”
“COVID 19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Greene County and across the northeast Tennessee region continue to rise at an alarming rate, nearly maximizing our healthcare system’s capabilities to respond and adequately treat patients of this highly infectious and unpredictable viral disease,” Morrison states in the order. “Continued action is necessary for the protection of the health, safety and welfare of the residents, visitors and workers of Greene County.”
The increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from the coronavirus and a recent study about the correlation between mask mandates and serious illness from the virus were all addressed Wednesday by Ballad Health officials in a media briefing. Local governmental officials, such as Morrison, who have set and extended the mandates were also thanked for the measures during the briefing.
The number of new cases reported locally increased by 20 Wednesday’s daily update from
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 20 new COVID-19 cases in Greene County on Wednesday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 524. The agency’s daily report listed 354 active cases in the county, an increase of 15 from the previous day, and 161 people as recovered from the virus, an increase of five.
Another Greene Countian had been hospitalized with the virus in the preceding 24 hours, according to the update. No new local deaths were reported by the state.
As hospitalizations and new cases continue to trend upward, an increase in deaths will also occur, all reasons why people do not need to relax in taking precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to Ballad Health officials.
“I want to stress we are still seeing the hospitalizations and we are seeing the new cases,” said Jamie Swift, chief infection prevention officer. “It is really important that people not let up. It is important for us to trend down for several weeks, not several days.”
AFFECTING ALL AGES
The virus continues to affect people of all ages, Swift said.
“We want to continue stress those preventive measures for all ages, whether you are young and healthy or in the higher risk population,” she said. “We really want to stress washing hands, wearing a mask, social distancing, limiting travel. These things we can do to eliminate exposures and limit spread in our community.”
While people assume that all deaths from the virus are likely elderly individuals and a majority of the deaths regionally have been older people, Swift said, there have been people as young as their 30s die from the virus in Ballad Health facilities.
All ages have been hospitalized with the virus in Ballad Health facilities, and one of the 117 people currently being treated in the health system is a pediatric patient, Swift said.
According to state data, the age group with the highest number of coronavirus cases in Greene County is those 41-50, who account for 97 of the cases. Those 21-30 account for 90 cases, and the group with the third largest number is the 11-20 age group with 77 cases.
With daily fluctuations in the number of new cases and patients in the hospital, Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad Health’s chief physician executive, said the health system is looking at trends over several days as it makes decisions about patient care. The health system has been averaging around 100-plus coronavirus patients in its facilities for the past several weeks.
Models to predict future hospitalizations have been developed based on the numbers, and Ballad Health officials have said the current numbers are trending between its predictions of hospitalizations based on a moderate and low compliance with preventive measures. The low compliance model indicates that there could be between 250-300 people hospitalized with the virus by the end of September.
“We are hoping to see a change in that trend,” Runnels said. “We hope we don’t get to that point.”
One of the data points the system is using is the rate of positive tests among virus tests conducted in the past seven days. That average is currently at 10.8%. Swift said a general rule in epidemiology is that a positive rate under 5% is desired for a communicable illness.
MASK EFFECTIVENESS STUDYDuring the briefing, Runnels said the health system is beginning to explore the data from a recent study done by Vanderbilt University comparing coronavirus hospitalization numbers in areas with stricter mask requirements versus communities with fewer restrictions across Tennessee. The study showed a clear correlation between stricter mask requirements and a lower rate of hospitalizations due to the virus.
Runnels said it may be two to three weeks in this region before any possible effects of mask mandates, such as the one in Greene County, are reflected in case numbers or hospitalizations. He explained that a common characteristic of the virus is how long it may take for symptoms to appear and then for a person to be sick enough to require hospital care.
People may not begin experiencing symptoms for up to a week after they have contracted the virus, he said. Then it may be seven to 10 days before they are ill enough to require hospital care.
The time period that it takes people to recover from the virus may be days for some, but it may be weeks before some to return to their regular routines, particularly those who require care in the intensive care unit or were placed on a ventilator, Runnels said.
Wearing a facial mask is a measure of self care, and is important in keeping an individual and others safe from the virus, said Lisa Smithgall, chief nursing executive.
“Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and great hand hygiene are efforts to keep practicing daily,” she said. “We ask everyone to wear a mask even if it is not required. I would ask that people continue to wear them even if mask mandates are lifted. It is very helpful, and it is the right thing, the smart thing to do. … Thank you for wearing a mask.”
Measures such as facial coverings and social distancing will help limit the spread of the virus, and the reduction of cases will help get students back into schools, officials say.
A majority of school systems in the region, including Greeneville and Greene County, are using case numbers to guide decisions regarding returning to in-person classroom.