Greene County currently has two active cases of the coronavirus as the total number of cases locally increased by one on Wednesday.
The number of cases inside the county is now at 48 after staying at 47 for a few days, according to the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Forty-four people are listed as recovered from the illness in Greeneville, and two have died from the virus.
The county has the third highest number of total cases in the Northeast Tennessee region. Washington County has the most at 75. Sullivan County has 60, according to the Department of Health report.
Washington County also has the most active cases in the region with eight, according to the state statistics. Hamblen County has seven active cases. Sullivan and Cocke counties have two active cases, and Carter County has one active case. Hawkins and Unicoi counties have no active cases.
In Tennessee, there have been 21,306 total cases since the pandemic began with 341 new cases reported Wednesday. During the pandemic, 353 people have died statewide from the virus and 13,916 are described as recovered.
The state Department of Health is defining people as recovered who are at least 21 days beyond their first test confirming the illness or have been confirmed to be asymptomatic by their local or regional health department and have completed their required quarantine period.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that people call 423-979-4689 before coming to the Health Department to be able have the test administered more quickly after they arrive.
In Greene County, 2,077 people have tested negative for the virus. Statewide, more than 409,000 people have been tested for the virus.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.