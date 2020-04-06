As the number of COVID-19 cases has increased steadily in the past few weeks, Greene County governmental offices will remain closed to public access until May 4.
While the number of cases has eased up almost daily since the first one was reported on March 20, Greene County held steady with 17 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the update Monday from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Since testing began, 92 people have locally tested negative for the virus. Statewide, the number of confirmed cases continues to increase daily as 3,802 were reported by the Department of Health Month Monday with a total of 43,548 people testing negative.
The death toll attributed to the coronavirus also continues to climb across Tennessee with 65 reported on Monday. A Greene County man became the first victim of the illness in Northeast Tennessee last week.
Two other deaths attributed to COVID-19 followed later in the week, one in Hawkins County and the other in Sullivan County, which now has the most confirmed cases of the virus in the region with 25.
Other statistics in the state’s report offer a bit of positive news. The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus statewide has edged above the number of people hospitalized as 356 have identified as not exhibiting symptoms following their required isolation period and 352 have required hospitalization for the illness since the outbreak started.
CONTINUATION ORDER
In a continuation order of the Declaration of a Public Health State of Emergency issued Friday by Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, the closing of governmental offices is extended until 8 a.m on May 4. The emergency declaration has to be continued each week.
Entrance doors will be marked with signage indicating alternative business means and contact methods for the public. Monday marked the start of modified hours of 8 a.m. to noon weekdays for offices inside the Greene County Courthouse Annex.
The continuation also reflects the executive order issued last week by Gov. Bill Lee directing all Tennessee residents to stay at home and travel only to conduct essential business such as shopping for food, medicine or fuel.
“Do not let the warming weather jeopardize you or your family’s health and safety, and erode our vigilance to suppress the growth of the infection rate of this virus within our community,” Morrison stated in the order.
“We must do all we can individually and collectively to prevent the further spread of this serious, invisible, public health threat,” he continued. “Take this pandemic seriously as the consequences can be deadly. We will overcome, but this is the challenge of our time.”
All non-essential business and industry in Greene County was also ordered closed as of 5 p.m. Friday in accordance with Lee’s executive actions in response to the coronavirus. In an order last week, Lee directed that non-essential businesses close to public access and only do transactions by phone or online.
Restaurants, retail establishments and other businesses are directed to immediately take actions if they have not done so to comply with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for social distancing of 6 feet in separation, limiting groups to 10 or less, sanitization of workspaces, carts, and common areas, hygiene procedures of employees and simple question screening of employees and customers for fever, sickness and symptoms.
Greene County convenience centers and the landfill/transfer station will continue normal operating hours, but staff will observe personal distancing in communicating with those disposing of garbage, the continuation states.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at (833) 822-5523 to be screened for possible testing. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9-11 a.m. Monday-Friday. Call 423-979-4689 to be screened and to schedule a possible appointment for testing.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.