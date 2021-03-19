Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Greene County on Thursday.
The number of individuals with active cases locally was 70 on Thursday, down two from the previous day, according to the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health. Thirteen individuals were added to the inactive cases for the county.
With the 11 new cases, the number of people locally who have contracted the virus has risen to 7,397, with 7,178 of those considered inactive, according to the report from the Department of Health.
No new deaths or hospitalizations for Greene County were reported Thursday by the state. Since the start of the pandemic, 149 people have died from the virus locally and 174 have required hospital treatment for the illness.
Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines administered by the Health Department can be made at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301.
Other vaccination sites at local pharmacies can be located using vaccinefinder.org. These sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church Street. No appointment is necessary. Ballad Health is providing drive-thru testing at Greeneville Community Hospital West and appointments can be made by calling 833-822-5523 or scheduling on the Ballad Health website. Local CVS Pharmacies are also providing testing, which can be scheduled on the CVS website.