Eleven new COVID-19 cases were reported for Greene County on Friday, raising the number of individuals with active cases to 64.
The 11 new cases were recorded in the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily update of coronavirus statistics Friday. The state also reported that Greene County had no new deaths or hospitalizations due to the virus.
Since the pandemic began, 7,356 people have contracted the virus in the county. The death toll from the virus in the county now stands at 148.
Greene County’s new cases were among the 186 new cases reported for the 10 counties in the Northeast Tennessee region, up 51 from a week ago. Sullivan County had one of the highest differences in cases, recording 90 on Friday.
There are five more active cases in the region than a week ago, according to state data. There were 1,033 people with active cases of the virus in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.
The statewide numbers were also similar to a week ago. There were 1,543 new cases reported in Tennessee on Friday and 16 new deaths, according to the Department of Health. Since the pandemic began, 789,652 people have contracted the virus statewide and 11,639 have died.
The state Department of Health updates its statistics about virus outbreaks in long-term care facilities on Fridays.
According to Friday’s report, a resident of Laughlin Healthcare Center, the only local facility in the report, is one of the three deaths from COVID-19 reported for the county in the past week. No new virus cases have been reported among residents in the past week, but two additional staff members have contracted the illness. During the recent outbreak, 27 of the 55 residents have contracted the virus as have 14 staff members. Seven residents have died from the virus.
Ballad Health reported Friday that it has 73 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, which is up three from what it had last week at this time. The number of those patients in intensive care units has decreased since last Friday from 15 to 11.
On Friday, the Department of Veterans Affairs reported that there are 48 people being treated at the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Johnson City, down seven from a week ago. One additional death has been reported in the past week among the VA patients at the regional center. Over the past year, 159 of the 2,716 patients who have been treated at the VA for the virus have died.
The positive rate, indicating how many people are positive among all those tested, has increased by a percentage point for the region this week over last. For the past seven days, the regional rate has been 11.9%, according to Ballad Health’s COVID-19 scorecard for Friday. The rate was 10.5% for the region last Friday.
In Greene County, the positive test rate has dropped almost two percentage points in the past week. A week ago, the rate was 3.9% for the county, and it has dropped to 2% for the past seven days.
According to the Department of Health, 21,879 people in Greene County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 19.7% of the population.
Appointments for vaccines administered by the Health Department can be made at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301. Other local vaccine sites, including independent pharmacies and retail stores, can be located using vaccinefinder.org. These sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church St. No appointment is necessary. Ballad Health is providing drive-through testing at Greeneville Community Hospital West and appointments can be made by calling 833-822-5523 or scheduling on the Ballad Health website. Local CVS Pharmacies are also providing testing and can be scheduled on the CVS website.