One new death from COVID-19 and 196 new cases were reported for the first two days of 2021 in Greene County as vaccinations began for individuals over 75.
On Saturday, the Tennessee Department of Health issued data for Jan. 1 and 2 due to the New Year’s holiday. On Friday, Greene County had 141 new virus cases reported and the additional death that brings the death toll locally from the virus to 93 since last March. That day, the county had 783 people with active cases of the virus and no new hospitalizations reported in the state report.
Saturday’s new cases totaled 55 for the county with the active case number declining to 746. According to the report from the Department of Health, 5,713 people have contracted the virus locally since March. No new deaths were reported Saturday for the county.
The day also brought registration by the Greene County Health Department for individuals 75 and over to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Administration of the vaccines also began resulting in long lines early in the afternoon at the former Greene Valley Development Center site.
Those over 75 can register for the vaccination by calling the Health Department at 798-1749 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Vaccines will be given as supplies are available, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Greene County had the third largest number of new cases on Friday behind Sullivan and Washington counties. Four counties had higher new cases counts on Saturday than Greene County.
The number of people who have inactive cases locally is 4,874 for the pandemic. Inactive cases are defined by the state has reaching the 14-day point past a positive test or onset of symptoms.
No new hospitalizations were reported Friday or Saturday for the county. Since March, 146 people have required hospitalization to treat the virus.
Ballad Health reported a new high mark for patients being treated within its facilities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Saturday - 339, up seven from Friday. The previous high was 335, recorded on two different days in December.
There were five people who had been admitted Saturday with virus symptoms who were awaiting test results when the health system’s update was released. Thirty-six beds were available Saturday for COVID-19 patients.
Of the hospitalized patients, 68 were in intensive care units with 37 on ventilators, according to the Ballad Health report. The number of patients in the intensive care was up on Saturday while the number of people on ventilators were down.
The new death locally was one of 63 reported during the two-day period in Tennessee, according to the Department of Health report. Since the pandemic began, 6,970 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.
For the two-day period, 17,330 new cases of the illness were reported in the state. Since March, 604,132 Tennesseans have contracted the virus.
VACCINE REGISTRATION, TESTING CHANGES
To allow staff to transition from testing to administering the vaccine, COVID-19 testing hours at the Greene Valley site will change beginning Monday to 8:30-11:30 a.m. Self-testing kids will still be available for adults Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with drive-thru testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays for those under the age of 18 and adults who do not wish to use a self-test kit that requires online registration.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.