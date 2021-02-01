Greene County had 35 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend.
Nineteen new cases were reported on Saturday and 16 on Sunday, according to the daily COVID-19 updates from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Those new cases bring the number of individuals who have contracted the virus in the county to 6,883, according to the state report.
The weekend concluded with 262 people having active cases of the virus within Greene County.
No new deaths were reported for the county over the weekend. The virus has caused 121 deaths in the county, according to the state report.
One person locally had to be hospitalized for treatment of the virus during the weekend. Since the pandemic began, 162 people in the county have required hospital care due to the virus.
The number of people hospitalized for the virus within Ballad Health facilities continued to decline over the weekend. On Sunday, the health system reported 120 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment within its regional hospitals, down seven from Saturday. Two people were admitted with virus symptoms but were still awaiting their test results. Twenty-one of the virus patients were in intensive care units on Sunday and 15 of those were on ventilators.
The percentage of people who were positive among all those tested in the past seven days in the region went up slightly on Sunday, according to Ballad Health. The positive rate was 17% of Sunday, up from 16.3% for the region. Greene County’s positive rate was 8.8% for the past seven days, according to Department of Health data.
New cases for Greene County and the Northeast Tennessee region were down over the weekend in comparison to the totals from Friday. That day’s totals were not released by the state until late in the evening according some technical issues, according to the Department of Health.
For Saturday and Sunday, there were a total of 361 new cases for the 10-county Northeast Tennessee region — 168 on Saturday and 193 on Sunday. On Friday, there were 415 new cases for the region. Greene County’s total of new cases for Friday, 49, was also higher than its weekend total
The highest number of new cases over the weekend was 78 reported in Sullivan County, which also has the most active cases with 521, according to the Department of Health report.
Greene County continues to have COVID-19 vaccines available with appointments required, according to the state, and long lines formed at the former Greene Vally Developmental Center site being operated the Health Department on Saturday to administer the doses. According to the department, 7,949 vaccines had been administered in the county through Sunday.
The state of Tennessee reached 727,861 total COVID-19 cases for the pandemic by the end of the weekend with 5,370 new cases added over the two-day period. There were 189 more deaths attributed to the virus in the state over the weekend. Since last March, 9,650 people have died from the virus in Tennessee.
A total of 654,537 vaccines have been administered in Tennessee, according to the Department of Health.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
TESTING, VACCINE SITES
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Vaccinations appointments are now being made for individuals to receive vaccines who are over 75 and those who are frontline health providers or work in healthcare or K-12 education and childcare to receive vaccines, according to the state. Appointments for the Greene Valley site can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.