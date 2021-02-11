Greene County had a better day on Thursday in regards to new COVID-19 cases.
The county had 38 new cases, down 34 from the previous day, according to the daily COVID-19 update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
On Wednesday, the county had 72 new cases. According to a representative from the Department of Health, this number did reflect some corrections of residence in some previously reported cases. In reporting new cases, laboratories and hospitals may assign a county of residence that is incorrect based on an individual’s zip code when that zip code is found in more than one county.
As the state checks data, it corrects county assignments once inaccuracies are found, according to the department. In Wednesday’s data, new cases for Washington County, one of the counties that shares a zip code with Greene County, were reduced by 137.
On Thursday, the number of individuals with active cases locally went up slightly to 198. No new deaths or hospitalizations attributed to the virus for the county were reported in the Department of Health report.
Since last March, 7,156 people have contracted the virus in Greene County. Locally, 137 people have died from the virus during the pandemic and 166 have required hospital care to treat the illness.
The new local cases were among the 294 reported for the 10 counties in Northeast Tennessee in the state report. Sullivan County had the most new cases with 86 and also has the highest number of active cases with 411.
Greene County's new cases and the region's are slightly higher than what has been the average for the past few weeks. A month ago, there were 255 new cases in the region, one of the first days that reflected a decline after the holiday surge.
Statewide, 1,624 new virus cases were reported on Thursday along with 81 new deaths in the Department of Health update. Since the pandemic began, 752,033 people have contracted the virus in Tennessee and 1,232 have died.
Greene County continues to have COVID-19 vaccines available with appointments required to receive inoculations at the Department of Health vaccination site at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Those eligible for vaccinations in Greene County, according to the state, are individuals 70 years of age and over, frontline health providers and those who work in health care, K-12 education and child care.
According to the state Department of Health, 11,690 vaccines had been administered in the county through Thursday. Close to 915,000 vaccines have been administered in Tennessee, according to the Department of Health.
Inoculations are also available at four independent local pharmacies designated as community vaccination sites by the state: Atchley’s Pharmacy, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions. Each has been provided limited supplies by the state, and information is available on the pharmacies’ websites and social media sites in regards to current availability. The Greeneville Walmart store is also to receive allocations in the future through this program.
Appointments for the Greene Valley vaccination site operated by the Health Department can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment. People are encouraged to arrive the site at their appointment time, but not prior to gates opening at 8:30 a.m. due to traffic safety concerns.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church St. No appointment is necessary. Self-test kits are available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the site with the nasal swab tests administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health mobile application or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.