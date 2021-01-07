On the deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic for the nation, Greene County escaped more fatalities, but it did register more than 70 new cases of the rampant illness.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 3,844 new deaths on Thursday, a new high that pushed the total number of Americans who have succumbed to the virus to just under 360,000.
“Folks are gasping for breath. Folks look like they’re drowning when they are in bed right in front of us,” Dr. Jeffrey Chien, an emergency room physician at Santa Clara Valley Regional Medical Center in hard-hit California told the Associated Press. “I’m begging everyone to help us out because we aren’t the front line. We’re the last line.”
Thursday’s daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health indicated that Greene County had 73 new cases of the virus, bringing the number of people who have contracted the virus locally since last March to 6,086.
According to the state report, 769 people in Greene County currently have active cases of the virus. The state data indicates that 5,215 people locally now have inactive cases, in that they reached the 14-day point past a positive test or onset of symptoms and were not hospitalized at that point.
No new deaths were reported for the county on Thursday and one person required hospitalization to treat the virus in the time period covered in the state data. Since the pandemic began, 102 people have died for the virus and 148 have needed hospital care in treatment of the virus.
Ballad Health reported Thursday that 350 people were hospitalized within its facilities with COVID-19. An additional seven people have been admitted to Ballad Health hospitals with virus symptoms, but were still awaiting tests, according to the daily scorecard from the health system.
There were 39 COVID-19 admissions in the 24 hours covered in the report with 52 COVID-19 patients discharged, the scorecard indicated. There were 63 designated beds available for COVID-19 patients.
There were 68 virus patients in intensive care units with 41 of those on a ventilator, according to the scorecard.
Two counties in Northeast Tennessee had over 100 new cases on Thursday — Sullivan with 134 and Hamblen with 102.
The positivity rate on Thursday for the Ballad Health region was 32.8%, reflecting that in the past seven days, about a third of the people tested for COVID-19 were positive. The positivity rate for Greene County for the same period was 25.9%, according to the state data, or one in four people receiving positive results.
Statewide, there were 9,000 new cases reported on Thursday in Tennessee and 111 additional deaths from the virus were recorded. Since March, 634,237 people have contracted the virus in the state and 7,492 people have died.
VACCINATIONS, TESTING
Vaccinations began of individuals over the age of 75 on Saturday by the Greene County Health Department. However, a state update Monday indicates that those have stopped while the local Health Department awaits more doses of the vaccine.
There was limited available for distribution in Greene County on Thursday, according to an update from the state Department of Health.
Those over 75 can still register for the vaccination by calling the Health Department at 798-1749 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to receive an appointment as supplies become available.
The state has launched a new digital tool to allow Tennesseans to see when they will be eligible for the vaccine at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/.
The vaccination schedule has changed the Health Department’s COVID-19 testing schedule. Free tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
At the Greene Valley testing site, self-testing kits will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to adults with results available online. Testing will be available for those under age 18 and adults who are not able to register online may receive the standard nasal swab tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.