One new death from COVID-19 and 31 additional virus cases were reported Thursday for Greene County.
The new death brings the number of people who have died from the virus locally to 58, according to Thursday’s coronavirus update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The county has 383 people with active cases of the virus, according to the daily report, and 2,143 people locally have contracted the virus since the pandemic began in March. Thirty-nine more people were added to the inactive/recovered category by the state.
Since the pandemic began, 1,702 people locally have inactive cases, defined by the state as people who are 14 days past the onset of symptoms or a positive test result if asymptomatic. The number does not include individuals who are hospitalized on the 14th day after onset of symptoms.
The local death was one of 31 reported across the state on Thursday, increasing the number of people who have died from the virus to 3,509 in Tennessee. There were 1,969 new cases for the state reported by the Department of Health on Thursday. Since the pandemic began, 271,771 people in Tennessee have contracted the virus.
In the past 14 days, 523 people contracted the virus, up from the 352 new cases reported in the prior two weeks.
The new cases on Thursday include two individuals between the ages of 5 and 18.
While the state does not provide a daily breakdown of new cases by age group other than 5 to 18, it provides cumulative data about cases per age group per county each day. According to data from the state, individuals 81 and older have had the largest number of cases in Greene County followed by those in the 41-50 and 21-30 age groups.
The case rates for white and Black residents of the county are similar. However, the state data indicates that Hispanic people in Greene County are more affected by the virus than other ethnicity groups.
Locally, no one was hospitalized with the virus in the 24-hour period covered in Thursday’s report from the state. Since the pandemic began, 103 people have required hospitalization for treatment of the coronavirus.
Ballad Health reported on Thursday that 192 people are hospitalized within its facilities with the virus with seven people admitted suffering from virus symptoms and awaiting test results.
Of those hospitalized, 41 are in intensive care units and 22 are on ventilators, according to the Ballad Health daily COVID-19 scorecard for Thursday.
In the past seven days, 55 people have died from the virus in the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region served by Ballad Health, the scorecard reported. Four of those deaths are people from Greene County.
During the past seven days in the Ballad Health service region, 16.1% of people tested for the coronavirus had positive results. According to data from the state Department of Health, the average positive percentage for Greene County was 14.6% for the past seven days.
In the 10-county region of Northeast Tennessee, 223 new cases were reported on Thursday. Washington County had the most with 63 reported by the Department of Health. Greene County was one of three counties that had new cases numbering in the 30s.
Greene County has the third highest active case count in the region behind Washington with 755 and Sullivan with 634.
Over the last seven days, an average of 275.3 virus tests have been administered per day in Greene County, according to the state data.
Today is the first day of operation for a new COVID-19 testing site for the Greene County Health Department at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary to receive the free test and hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tests will no longer be administered at the Health Department.
Other tests site locally include Greeneville Community Hospital West and the CVS Pharmacy location on Asheville Highway.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.