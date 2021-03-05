Eight new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Greene County on Friday.
The eight new cases bring the number of people who have contracted the virus locally in the past year to 7,317, according to Friday’s update of COVID-19 data from the Tennessee Department of Health. Of those cases, 7,107 are now inactive.
Sixty-five people in Greene County have active virus cases, according to the state data.
The trend of declining new cases experienced in Greene County over the past few weeks has also been seen in the Northeast Tennessee region. On Friday, 135 new virus cases were reported in the 10 counties with six of the counties having fewer than nine new cases. There are 1,028 active cases in the region.
For the entire state, 1,445 new cases were reported on Friday and 33 new deaths were recorded, according to the Department of Health data. Since last March, 780,894 people have had COVID-19 and 11,535 have died from the illness.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported for Greene County on Friday, according to the Department of Health. Since last March, 145 people have died locally from the virus and 170 have required hospitalization.
The state Department of Health updates its statistics about virus outbreaks in long-term care facilities on Fridays. In the most recent update, the only local facility included is Laughlin Healthcare Center.
According to Friday’s report, one resident of Laughlin Healthcare has died from COVID-19 in the past week. No new virus cases have been reported among either residents or staff members in the past 12 days. During the recent outbreak, 27 of the 55 residents have contracted the virus as have 12 staff members.
Ballad Health reported Friday that it had 70 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals with 15 of those in intensive care units and eight on ventilators.
Currently, there are 55 people being treated for the coronavirus by the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Johnson City, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
In the past year, 2,675 people have been treated for the virus by the regional VA Medical Center with 2,462 of those considered convalescent cases. In the past year, 158 people treated at the VA have died from the virus.
The positive rate for the past seven days for the region was 10.5%, up slightly from the middle of the week, according to Ballad Health’s COVID-19 scorecard released on Friday. The percentage of people who are positive among all those tested for the virus are reflected in the positive rate.
For the past seven days in Greene County, the positive rate was 3.9%, below the 5% that health experts say indicates that the community spread of the virus is coming under control.
On Friday, 475 people in Greene County received their first dose of vaccine, according to state data. Since late December, 18,788 people locally have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Greene County, 16% of the county’s population, with 11% having received both doses or the single Johnson & Johnson dose.
At the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, 9,709 veterans have received at least their first dose of vaccine through Friday, according to the VA.
On Monday, the eligibility for vaccines opens up to Phase Ic in Tennessee. That risk group includes adults with underlying conditions that make them high risk for serious complications from the virus and caregivers of children with serious health issues.
Also eligible for vaccinations are individuals 65 years of age and older, frontline health care professionals at hospitals, health care staff in offices or other settings and K-12 education and childcare providers. The inoculations are to be administered in phases by risk group and age group, according to the state’s vaccination distribution plan.
The Health Department is operating a vaccination site at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Appointments are required to receive the vaccine at the site, according to the state.
Appointments for the Greene Valley vaccination site can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment. People are encouraged to arrive at the site at their appointment time, but not prior to gates opening at 8:30 a.m. due to traffic safety concerns.
Inoculations are also available at four independent local pharmacies designated as community vaccination sites by the state: Atchley’s Drug Center, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions. Each has been provided limited supplies by the state, and information is available on the pharmacies’ websites and social media sites in regards to current availability.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church St. No appointment is necessary. Self-test kits are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the site with the nasal swab tests administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.