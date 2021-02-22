COVID-19 appears to be having less of a presence within Greene County.
Five new cases of the virus were reported for the county on Monday in the daily COVID-19 update by the Tennessee Department of Health.
The number of people with active cases of the illness declined by two on Monday to 113, according to the state report.
Likewise, the number of new cases in the Northeast Tennessee region continues on a downward trend. In the 10 counties in the region, there were 41 new cases reported by the state. The only one of those counties with more than 10 new cases on Monday was Sullivan with 15. A month ago, there were 317 new cases in the same counties, including Greene.
In the past year, 7,249 people have contracted the virus in Greene County and 6,993 people are considered to have inactive cases, defined by the state as those who are 14 days past onset of symptoms or a positive test and not hospitalized at that point.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported for the county on Monday. During the pandemic, 143 people have died from the virus locally and 167 individuals have required hospital treatment.
Ballad Health reported Monday that it had 85 COVID-19 patients within its hospitals and two who were admitted with symptoms but were awaiting test results. Fifteen of the virus patients are in intensive care units and 11 are on ventilators.
Sixty-four people are currently being treated for the virus by the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home, according to data updated Monday on the Veterans Affairs website. The regional VA center has treated 2,605 people for COVID-19 in the past year with 2,388 of those considered convalescent cases. There have been 153 deaths among those treated at the VA.
The positive rate for the region has also declined to 12.2% for the past seven days, according to Ballad Health. The positive rate is an indication of the community spread of the virus and reflects the percentage of positive results among all those tested for the virus.
Greene County’s positive rate for the past seven days was 6.1%, according to data from the state Department of Health.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 14,741 virus doses, both first and second inoculations of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Greene County through Monday. Across the state, 1.11 million vaccines have been administered in Tennessee.
COVID-19 vaccines continue to be available locally. Those eligible for vaccinations currently in Greene County are individuals 65 years of age and over, frontline health care professionals at hospitals, health care staff in offices or other settings and K-12 education and childcare providers. The inoculations are to be administered in phases by risk group and age group, according to the state’s vaccination distribution plan.
One local vaccination site is operated by the Health Department at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Appointments are required to receive the vaccine at the site, according to the state.
Appointments for the Greene Valley vaccination site can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment. People are encouraged to arrive at the site at their appointment time, but not prior to gates opening at 8:30 a.m. due to traffic safety concerns.
Inoculations are also available at four independent local pharmacies designated as community vaccination sites by the state: Atchley’s Drug Center, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions. Each has been provided limited supplies by the state, and information is available on the pharmacies’ websites and social media sites in regards to current availability.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church St. No appointment is necessary. Self-test kits are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the site with the nasal swab tests administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.