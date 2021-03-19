Five new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Greene County on Friday, and 67 individuals locally have active cases of the virus.
The five new cases brought the number of people in the county who have contracted the virus to 7,402, according to the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health. Of those cases, 7,186 are considered to be inactive.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported locally on Friday by the state. A total of 149 people have died from the virus in Greene County, and 174 people have been hospitalized.
Greene County had 46 new virus cases recorded in the past seven days, up five from the previous week, according to the state’s data. The county’s new cases were among the 148 reported Friday in the 10 county region in Northeast Tennessee, down 38 from the number of new cases recorded seven days ago.
However, there were more active cases in the region than last week. There were 1,114 active cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday, according to the state report, up 81 from last week.
Statewide numbers were also up from seven days ago. There were 1,997 new cases reported in Tennessee on Friday and 28 new deaths, according to the Department of Health. Since the pandemic began, 798,621 people have contracted the virus statewide and 11,709 have died.
The state Department of Health updates its statistics about virus outbreaks in long-term care facilities on Fridays. It was unclear Friday afternoon if the statistics had been updated. The list contained the same information for the county as last week’s data with no new cases or deaths in local long-term facilities.
Ballad Health reported on Friday that it had 83 COVID-19 patients within its hospitals, up 13 from Wednesday. One individual was admitted with virus symptoms but was waiting test results. Eighteen of the patients are intensive care units with seven on a ventilator. Friday’s number of COVID-19 patients within Ballad Health facilities is up 10 from a week ago and the number of patients in the ICU up seven.
However, the number of people who are being treated for active cases of the virus at the James H. Quillen Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Johnson City has declined over the past week. On Friday, the Department of Veterans Affairs reported that 38 people were being treated for COVID-19 at the regional center, down 10 from seven days ago. Three additional deaths have been reported among VA patients at the regional center in the past week. Over the past year, the regional VA center has treated 2,744 people for COVID-19 and 162 of them have died.
The positive rate for the region is inching up from the previous week. On Friday, the positive rate, the percentage of individuals who were positive among all those tested for the virus, was 13.6%, up about 1.5% from last week.
Greene County’s positive rate has also increased over the past week. Over the past seven days, the average positive rate locally was 5.7%, up from 3.9% from last week.
Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines administered by the Health Department can be made at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301.
Other vaccination sites at local pharmacies can be located using vaccinefinder.org. These sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church St. No appointment is necessary. Ballad Health is providing drive-thru testing at Greeneville Community Hospital West and appointments can be made by calling 833-822-5523 or scheduling on the Ballad Health website. Local CVS Pharmacies are also providing testing, which can be scheduled on the CVS website.