Greene County recorded its highest daily increase of new COVID-19 cases thus far on Sunday with 42.
While the number of new cases locally increased by two on Saturday, it jumped 42 on Sunday, according to the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health. There have been 605 cases of the virus reported in Greene County since the pandemic began.
The largest daily increase in new cases had been 29, recorded Aug. 7.
Active cases in the county increased by 41, according to Sunday’s report, bringing that total up to 428 people locally with the virus currently. The difference in the numbers comes from an additional person now listed as recovered from the virus on the state report. That total is now 168.
No new deaths were reported from the virus locally over the weekend. One new hospitalization was recorded on Saturday but none on Sunday. Since the pandemic began, 36 Greene Countians have required hospital care due to the illness.
Greene County had the lowest number of new cases Saturday among it and bordering counties. Hawkins County had an increase of six new cases on Saturday, but like Greene, it had a much larger increase on Sunday with 32 new cases reported by the state.
The largest increase over the weekend in counties bordering Greene was in Washington, up 64 new cases with 50 reported on Sunday, according to the state report. Sullivan County had the largest increase on Saturday with 35 new cases and had 26 reported on Sunday for 61 new cases over the weekend.
Hamblen County, which had been designated as a coronavirus hotspot earlier this summer, had an increase of 18 new cases over the weekend. Cocke County had an increase of 22.
Washington County continues to have the largest number of active cases in the Northeast Tennessee region with 1,007 residents currently sick with the virus.
Greene County’s number of active cases is third in the Northeast Tennessee region as Carter County has 477. Hawkins County has 411 people currently ill with the virus, Hamblen has 387, Sullivan has 365, and Cocke has 217.
Over the weekend, 3,250 new cases have been reported statewide. The number of cases in Tennessee since the pandemic began stands at 133,708, according to the state Department of Health.
Forty new deaths were reported statewide over the weekend, bringing that number up to 1,366. The state lists 92,655 as recovered.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that people call 423-798-1749 to register to speed up the testing process on site.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.