Many teachers in the Greene County School System are working hard and feeling defeated by an increased and expanded workload, Greene County Education Association (GCEA) President Rhonda Lankford told the Greene County School Board Thursday evening.
Lankford, a special education teacher at Chuckey Doak High School, was accompanied by Chuckey Doak High School Spanish teacher Hillary Buckner, also with GCEA.
Lankford began her presentation to the board with a letter, written by another teacher, Lankford said would provide insight into teachers’ experience with teaching this year.
The teacher, identified only as a level 5 teacher in the district, wrote that teachers are struggling to balance additional duties to act as a nurse and a custodian with teaching in-person and virtually, Lankford said.
“I am at a loss because I don’t have the capacity to be the teacher I need to be, simply because it’s impossible,” Lankford said the teacher wrote.
Buckner told the board that teachers’ work days start early and do not end until late at night because there is not enough time to plan and provide equal attention and support to online students as well as those coming to school in person.
“I personally have a whole class worth of students that are at home that I have to give the exact amount of attention to that I give to those in front of me,” Buckner said.
While the switch to full-time in-person instruction beginning Monday will eliminate the need for many teachers to continue juggling both in-person and virtual instruction, Buckner also expressed concerns related to the switch, saying that students have not yet acclimated to the AA/BB hybrid schedule the district has been operating on since Sept. 10.
“What I’m seeing in my own classroom is a reduced academic performance when we switch,” Buckner said.
Chuckey Doak, West Greene and South Greene high schools will remain on the AA/BB schedule as central office and staff from those schools determined that it would not be possible to observe social distancing at the minimum three feet set by the CDC in its guidance for institutions operating under critical infrastructure designation. The district’s elementary and middle schools are set to begin in-person instruction full time on Monday, while North Greene High School students will go all week except on Wednesday.
Buckner and Lankford also discussed concerns related to COVID-19 safety within schools, citing five confirmed and an unknown number of suspected cases within Chuckey Doak High School.
Assistant Director of Academics and Human Resources Bill Ripley confirmed there is a case cluster in one part of the school and said the faculty and staff affected are doing well.
Director of Schools David McLain said as of Thursday evening a total of seven staff members and three students, including the cluster at Chuckey Doak High School, have tested positive.
Buckner said she has spoken with students who have told her they do not feel safe returning to in-person instruction on a full-time basis.
“I’ve had other teachers and students tell me they do feel safe,” Board Chairman Rick Tipton said. “We’ve got both sides coming to us. It’s hard for us, too. We just don’t take things lightly.”
The letter shared by Lankford also included other concerns and challenges such as difficulties reaching students in an online format, being disrespected by students online, students submitting work and asking questions late at night or early in the morning and anxiety related to state assessments that reflect on the school and district.
The board voted unanimously to support legislation to pause Tennessee state standardized testing, including end-of-year and end-of-course exams, or use the results of those tests, if they occur, exclusively to measure student progress.
The board also voted to allow booster athletics with protocols in place and to support legislation to keep Tennessee school systems’ state Basic Education Program funding for the 2021-22 school year at least equal to the amounts received for the 2020-21 school year.
For more information on action taken at Thursday’s meeting of the Greene County Board of Education, see Saturday’s edition.