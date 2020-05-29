The Greene County Board of Education approved its general fund budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year on Thursday.
Expenditures in the projected budget total about $51.2 million, and Director of Schools David McLain said the budget is balanced.
Budget Director Diane Coles presented the proposed budget to the board at its annual budget workshop earlier this month.
McLain said Thursday that the school system’s May Basic Education Program estimate from the state had been received and included in the budget since the budget workshop.
The estimate for May comes in at about $290,000 less than the school system received for the current fiscal year. In the budget workshop McLain shared an initial Basic Education Program funding estimate that was $419,000 less than the school system received for the 2019-20 year due to declining enrollment, creating a shortfall in the budget.
However McLain said on Thursday, while the estimate received for this month is still a decrease from last year it is about $129,000 higher than the estimate used in the budget as presented in the workshop.
The budget includes several positions to staff the new South Greene, North Greene and West Greene middle schools including a principal and two assistant principals. It also includes the addition of two nurses in order to place a nurse in each school as well as funding for the northeast Tennessee regional curriculum director position.
Raises for permanent employees of 1.5 percent for certified teachers and 2.5 percent for classified staff were budgeted as well as a five percent increase in employees’ health insurance for six months of the fiscal year beginning in January.
The board also approved a capital projects budget, which includes $688,730 for building improvements and transportation equipment, and a food service budget reflecting its contract with Chartwells Food Service.
McLain told the board that the school system is ready to begin its application for CARES Act funding.
A CARES Act committee is being formed to determine how to best allocate the estimated $1.5 million the school system is expecting. Federal Programs Director Chris Malone will head the committee, and McLain requested participation from a board member Thursday.
Board Chairman Rick Tipton nominated Board Member Minnie Banks due to her experience as a nurse, and Banks agreed to serve on the committee.
McLain said CARES Act funding allocation will be discussed in detail at the June board meeting, and the federal funding line in the budget will have to be amended to reflect funding received through the CARES Act.
YMCA SUMMER PROGRAM
The board approved a contract with the YMCA of Greene County to lease parts of Doak Elementary School, 70 West St. in Tusculum, for use in a summer program operated by the YMCA.
The summer program will be available for children of qualifying parents who are considered essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. As approved Thursday, the lease agreement is to be in effect from June 1 to July 31.
McLain called the agreement a win-win.
The board amended the motion to allow McLain to choose other Greene County Schools facilities for use by the YMCA for the summer program in addition to Doak Elementary School. Parts of the school included in the lease agreement are the gymnasium complex, the classrooms under the gym, the playground, the covered pavilion, restroom facilities, open fields and parking for YMCA staff.
The board also approved a motion to waive the typical hourly fee charged for use of school facilities for the summer program.
The board also:
- Approved a return to action plan for athletics, FFA, ROTC and the arts. The plan aims to position the school system for a safe return to scholastic activities in light of COVID-19.
Approved a substitute staff placement agreement with ESS South Central, a substitute teacher staffing company. The agreement allow substitute teachers to work more hours if they want to. Board approval on Thursday allows the partnership to begin Aug. 1.
- Approved a memorandum of understanding between Telamon Corporation Head Start Program and Greene County Schools for the 2020-21 school year. The MOU is intended to improve availability and quality of services through coordinated service delivery systems for preschool children and their families to include underrepresented populations such as children with disabilities, low-income, homeless, migrant or English language learners.
- Approved English Language Arts textbook materials for adoption. Based on textbook committee members’ research and feedback from other teachers, community members and parents, the committee chose materials from Pearson.
- Heard a presentation from Todd Smith of Schneider Electric. Smith said 429 of the school system’s 860 HVAC units are at or near the end of their useful life, which is not out of the ordinary for area school systems.
- Heard a report from Dustin Burnette of Chartwells Food Service. Burnette said the summer feeding program has started after feeding 110,000 meals during the COVID-19 school closure.
The next meeting of the Greene County Board of Education is scheduled for June 25 at 4:30 p.m. at the Greene Technology Center.