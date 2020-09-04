Greene County Schools students who are not enrolled in full-time online learning will begin in-person instruction two days a week on a hybrid schedule starting Sept. 10. Many schools will transition to in-person instruction beginning Sept. 28 if approved by the board on the 24th.
The Greene County Board of Education approved a combination of two options for a return to in-person instruction presented by Director of Schools David McLain in a called meeting Thursday evening.
As requested by the board in previous meetings, McLain presented both an AA/BB hybrid plan for all students, which he said is currently in place in Sullivan County, as well as a second option to bring students back to in-person learning full time.
“We’re still in the red,” McLain said referring to the metrics built into the district’s plan for returning to school during the pandemic that define rates of COVID-19 spread and according protocols. “I think we’re all aware of that, but many people are desiring and pushing for us to get back in school like other districts are that used the same metrics we did.”
Under the AA/BB hybrid plan, students currently attending school virtually under the continuous learning plan in place while schools are closed due to substantial COVID-19 spread will be split into A and B groups. Group A will attend school in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays, and group B will be in the school buildings on Thursdays and Fridays. Students are to continue with virtual learning on days they are not in school and on Wednesdays, while facilities are cleaned.
Instruction for some students in the vulnerable populations categories may be continued in-person throughout the week at school principals’ discretion, McLain said.
In the second option McLain presented, students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade would attend school in-person full time while most of the district’s high school students would use the AA/BB hybrid option as ensuring social distancing of 3 to 6 feet per the critical infrastructure guidance with all high school students in the buildings may not be possible.
“I started asking principals if we could utilize social distancing with all kids brought back into the buildings,” McLain said. “Within that research I discovered that we can do that in pre-K through eighth.”
McLain added that because going forward with this option will require hiring several teacher aids and two teachers, it will cost roughly $330,000, which could come from the $670,000 of flexible funds approved at the last meeting for COVID-19 related expenses.
“When we started trying to run numbers in reference to social distancing we discovered we are really going to have some issues in doing it at three of our four high schools,” McLain explained.
Rescheduling students in order to keep class sizes down for social distancing would require hiring additional teachers, and while this is a possibility, McLain said it would not necessarily solve the problem.
“Now we’re not only looking at the teacher-student ratio in bricks and mortar that the state sets for us. We are also looking at size of classrooms,” McLain said.
When asked by Board Member Nathan Brown whether starting on the hybrid schedule for two weeks would allow time to resolve some of the issues with social distancing at the high schools, McLain answered that differing classroom sizes and the number of students returning versus continuing with virtual learning can further complicate the situation.
“We can continue to look at it to try to make it work, but right now it’s going to be a big challenge to get that done,” McLain said.
Assistant Director of Academics and Human Resources Bill Ripley said the situation could be different in the spring semester, but social distancing in the three high schools with all students choosing in-person instruction will not be possible with the classes scheduled for the semester.
“I don’t know what we could do in the time between now and the 28th to figure it out at those three high schools that we haven’t already taken a look at,” Ripley said.
Board Chairman Rick Tipton said the board liked aspects of both plans and proposed starting all students on the AA/BB hybrid schedule on Sept. 10 with Sept. 28 set for a full return to in-person instruction in schools where social distancing is possible. The two and a half weeks operating on the hybrid schedule would allow students and teachers to get used to the new operations before returning fully.
Tipton added that help will be needed from the public to make sure that students understand the rules and that they have to follow them in order to return to school.
“I’m hoping if we have this extra time to get everybody used to it, look at everything without rushing, make sure we get the social distancing down, we get teachers feeling a little better about it and give them a little more time, it would really help us,” Tipton said.
Tipton also said parents driving their children to and from school if they are able would help with social distancing on the buses.
Board Member Clark Justis noted that the Labor Day weekend could have an effect on what decision is made at the next meeting.
“I don’t think we can have zero cases,” Board Member Michelle Holt said.
Holt also asked about how flexible the central office would be with students and parents who want to switch between virtual and in-person learning.
Ripley answered that the district’s online learning handbook states that students may switch at the nine week mark, and efforts would be made to accommodate these requests whether it is immediately possible or there is a delay.
Board Member Minnie Banks asked if teachers could move between classrooms instead of students to prevent issues with students not social distancing in the hallways.
Tipton said some elementary school teachers told him they prefer for students to switch.
“As a former principal I’ve done it both ways,” Justis said. “You’ve got more control if you just let the teachers move.”
Holt added that having students remain at the same desk while teachers rotate could also help with cleaning.
Brown made a motion in favor of Tipton’s suggested combination of both plans presented by McLain, with central office staff to continue working to reopen Chuckey Doak, South Greene or West Greene along with other schools on Sept. 28 if possible. The board voted 7-0.
The board also approved a waiver for the first nine weeks interim report.
K-8 Curriculum Supervisor Dr. Kristi Wallin said the first interim report, which would be sent home to parents at four and a half weeks into the school year, would be negatively affected by the delayed start to the school year as well as technical issues such as incorrectly uploaded student assignments.
“Teachers need a little more time to help students get that work turned in,” Wallin said.
Parents have ongoing access to their child’s grades, including grades on individual assignments, Wallin added.
The regularly scheduled Sept. 24 meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at central office.