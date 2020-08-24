The Greene County Board of Education will consider a proposal next week to start in-person classes on Sept. 10.
Meanwhile, the registration window for online learning in the district has reopened.
Director of Schools David McLain announced Sunday evening in a message to parents and guardians of Greene County Schools students that the Board of Education will have a called meeting on Sept. 3, where he will present a hybrid plan for students in the district who have chosen bricks and mortar learning to attend classes in school buildings.
If approved on Sept. 3, starting Sept. 10 students in Greene County Schools who have chosen in-person learning would attend school in-person on either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday. All students would participate in online learning on Wednesday while facilities are cleaned.
“This hybrid plan will allow us to practice social distancing in the classroom and to do a better job of social distancing on buses,” McLain said.
For those who have decided they prefer online learning, registration is open as of 6 a.m. Monday morning, and parents and guardians have until 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night to register their student for full-time online learning in Greene County Schools.
Parents and guardians whose students are already registered for online learning do not need to register again, McLain said.
The Greene County Board of Education also meets for its regularly scheduled August meeting on Thursday. See Tuesday’s edition for more information.