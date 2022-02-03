Greene County recorded 1,461 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-day period Jan. 23-29, according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health on Wednesday.
Nine more Greene County residents died from the virus during that time period, according to state figures. And Ballad Health reported a continued increase in hospitalizations.
Greene County had 1,525 new COVID-19 cases over the previous week, Jan. 16-Jan. 22, and had 1,064 new COVID-19 cases the week prior.
Of the 1,461 new cases in the time-period, a total of 400 were in children ages 18 and younger.
A total of 20,077 Greene Countians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state data.
A total of 321 Greene County residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state figures.
Hospitalizations in the region continue to trend upward week over week.
Ballad Health officials reported the system had 441 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, including nine pediatric patients. That is an increase from 427 the previous Wednesday, and 349 two Wednesdays ago.
Ballad also reported that 88 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units and 64 were on ventilators.
Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, about 87% are unvaccinated. Ninety-four percent of COVID-19 patients in Ballad ICUs are unvaccinated, and 97% of those on ventilators are unvaccinated, the health care system reported.
As of Wednesday, the percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stood at about 44.5%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, 52.3% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 67.9% of the population aged 5 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. offers free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health statement, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the county Health Department. Drive-through nasal swab testing is available 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department Monday through Friday.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.