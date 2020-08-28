Greene County experienced its largest daily jump in the death toll from the coronavirus on Friday with five new deaths reported.
With the five additional deaths, a total of 16 people have died locally from COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s update on the illness Friday.
Greene County had 21 new cases reported on Friday in the Department of Health report. The county has 530 active cases, up 11 from Thursday’s report. The difference is attributable to five more people added to the number of local people who have recovered from the virus along with the five new deaths.
The county has reached a total of 800 people diagnosed with the coronavirus since the pandemic began.The number of those who have recovered now stands at 254.
On Friday, the state Department of Health also updates its report about coronavirus in long-term facilities. Two nursing homes in Greeneville have COVID-19 cases with five more deaths recorded since last week’s report. The number of deaths in the past week have increased by six, so one does not appear related to the nursing homes.
Signature Healthcare of Greeneville is listed with 90 of its 108 residents having COVID-19 with eight deaths reported, up four from last week’s state report. The number of residents with the virus is up 19. Seventeen more employees have been diagnosed with the illness, bringing that total to 58. Thirty-four residents are listed as recovered.
At Life Care Center of Greeneville, one resident has died from the virus, according to the state report. Twenty-seven residents have the coronavirus and 25 employees, up from the two residents and one employee reported by the state last week. There are 106 residents at the nursing home.
Three more people from Greene County have been hospitalized due to the virus. A total of 53 Greene Countians have required hospital care due to the virus.
The need for continued vigilance in measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, recent changes in COVID-19 testing at the Greene County Health Department, the effect of the increase of local cases at Greeneville Community East and medical treatment trials were all discussed Friday during a coronavirus town hall that occurred prior to the release of the daily update.
Representatives from the Health Department, the hospital and a local physician were all part of the town hall, hosted by Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, who said he wanted to give them a chance to share with the community about their efforts in the diagnosis and treatment of the coronavirus.
A primary reason for the mask mandate is to help limit the spread of the virus and enable health care professionals and facilities to be able to adequately take care of patients with the illness as well as those who need other medical care, Morrison said.
“I recently had a family member at the emergency room and it was quite crowded,” he said. “We need to do all we can to reduce infection rates so that our health care professionals are not faced with difficult decisions of who gets treatment and where they have to go.”
The medical professionals encouraged people to continue to take precautions such as wearing masks, social distancing, frequent hand washing and avoiding large crowds of people.
Dr. Theo Hensley, a physician with Summit Medical Group, said all those need to be followed and he sees more people taking the precautionary measures.
With the increase in numbers, there are more people who now who have a family member or friend who have the illness and can personally see why the measures need to be taken, Hensley said.
“I see people in Greeneville and Greene County doing good things,” he said. “But this is not the time to stop. We need to continue to take precautions for them to be effective in slowing the spread.”
HOSPITAL CAPACITY
Tammy Albright, CEO of Greeneville Community Hospital, said when the pandemic began, there was not as large a number of cases as expected, with the much higher number of cases happening this summer.
As part of its planning process, Ballad Health has a predictive model and the numbers the region had reached earlier this summer were trending toward medium and high levels of community spread with as many as 300 predicted to be requiring hospital care within the region in September, she said.
However, in recent weeks, there has been a bend in the curve downward in the number of cases, Albright said. “The mask mandates have helped,” she said. “Hopefully we will continue in our region to see that curve bend toward a medium rate of spread.”
The hospital has also seen a higher number of patients with other medical needs than it normally does during the summer months, she said.
At the beginning of the pandemic, there was a decline in the number of people coming to the emergency room, seeing their general practitioners or being admitted to the hospital, Albright said.
“Some people did not seek medical attention when they needed to do so,” she said. “The folks we are seeing in the ER are sicker and more are requiring admission.”
The situation is monitored daily with steps planned if the numbers continue to go up, Albright said. Right now, elective surgical procedures continue to be performed, she said, and it is hoped that numbers go down because one of the measures to help open capacity within the Ballad Health facilities for coronavirus patient care is to halt those procedures.
FLU VACCINES
Albright and the other medical professionals pointed to the need for people to get flu vaccines this year as well to help reduce the number of hospitalizations from that illness. Ballad Health officials earlier this year described last year’s flu season as one of the worst on record that led to a number of hospitalizations.
Dr. Daniel Lewis, chief medical officer for the two Greeneville hospitals, said that while it is usually recommended that people get vaccinated in late September or early October for the flu, this year people should get one as quickly as possible.
There are reports of some flu-like illnesses in the area already.
“The flu vaccine usually provides coverage for about five or six months,” he said. “This year, it will be important to have the protection now rather than in May.”
Lewis, a COVID-19 survivor, said treatments are evolving and more medicines are available to treat patients than when he was ill in March, which led to his hospitalization.
One of those treatments is convalescent plasma that involves a transfusion of plasma from someone who has recovered from the illness to someone seriously ill with the virus.
The antibodies in the convalescent plasma appear to be helping some patients with their symptoms. Ballad Health is part of a national study of the treatment’s effectiveness being directed by the Mayo Clinic.
Lewis said he has given convalescent plasma and asks anyone who has recovered to consider a donation. However, he said, there is evidence that the antibodies do wane over a period of time.
HEALTH DEPARTMENT TESTNG
Morrison said he learned earlier that members of the Tennessee National Guard will be coming soon to help out with coronavirus testing on site that will enable department staff that have been conducting the tests to return to some of their other regular duties.
Cathy Osborne, executive director of the Greene County Health Department, said a few changes have been implemented recently in the testing procedure. Hours have been extended to 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the free drive-thru testing.
In addition, people no longer have to pre-register for tests. The Health Department is also asking that those wanting tests use the West Church Street entrance, Osborne said.
Currently, it is taking about three to five days to get results, she said. While the test is available to anyone, the Health Department recommends that a person should definitely get tested if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, Osborne said.
After a person is tested, health care officials recommend that they self-quarantine away from others until results are received.