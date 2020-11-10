Greene County began the week with another death from COVID-19 and its largest daily increase of new cases thus far during the pandemic.
The death toll from the coronavirus in the county is up to 61, and 80 new cases of the illness were reported in the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report about COVID-19 on Monday.
Those 80 new cases mark the highest daily increase for the county since the pandemic began. The previous high was 74, which was recorded last week. Over the past 14 days, there have been 459 new cases reported in the county by the state.
Twelve of the new cases Monday were individuals between 5 and 18, the only age group for which the state provides daily totals. Since the pandemic began, the majority of cases within the county have been in the over 80 age group followed by the 41-50 and 21-30 age groups.
The number of active cases also rose on Monday by 51, according to the state report. There were 377 people with active cases of the virus locally. Over the weekend, the number of active cases had fallen slightly.
Typically, the number of new cases are tempered in the count of active cases by those that are moved to the inactive/recovered category each day. For Monday, that number was 21, bringing the total of inactive cases to 1,833 locally.
People in the inactive/recovered category are those who are 14 days past the onset of symptoms and are not hospitalized or are two weeks beyond the date of a positive test if asymptomatic.
Since the pandemic began in March, 2,271 people in Greene County have contracted the virus, according to the state report.
Two additional people were hospitalized due to the virus during the 24-hour period reflected in Monday’s Department of Health report.
Those two are among the 213 hospitalized within Ballad Health facilities on Monday, according to the health system’s daily coronavirus scorecard. Twelve people had been admitted with symptoms and were awaiting test results at the time of the report.
Forty-one of those patients were in intensive care units and 27 were on ventilators, according to the Ballad Health scorecard.
REGIONAL INCREASES
In the past seven days, the Ballad Health scorecard reports that 63 people have died from the virus in the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region served by the system. Four of those deaths are from Greene County during that period, and there have been six deaths locally in November thus far.
Washington and Sullivan counties have the highest number of deaths in Northeast Tennessee with 78 recorded in Washington and 65 in Sullivan.
Monday also saw a sizable increase in new cases in Northeast Tennessee. Six of the 10 counties in the region had new case counts higher than 40. There were 524 new cases reported in all 10 counties.
Greene County had the third highest tally of new cases, behind the two counties that recorded more than 100 each on Monday — Washington at 130 and Sullivan at 128, according to the Department of Health report.
The number of active cases in the 10 counties stood at 2,979 on Monday, according to the state report. Greene County, again, has the third highest number of people with active cases behind Washington with 730 and Sullivan with 711. Carter County is the only other county in the region with more than 300 active cases as its count was 316 on Monday.
The death in Greene County was one of 15 reported across the state on Monday. Since the pandemic began, 3,610 people have died from the virus in Tennessee.
The number of new cases in the state increased by 5,919 on Monday, according to the Department of Health. Since the pandemic began, 287,770 people have contracted the virus statewide.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary for the free tests.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.