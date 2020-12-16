For the fourth day in a row, Greene County has topped the 100 mark in new cases and is among the top 10 metro areas in the nation where new cases are increasing the fastest.
On Wednesday, Greene County had 110 new cases of COVID-19, according to the daily coronavirus update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Greene County and other communities in the region continue to be in the top 20 metro areas across the nation where new cases are increasing the fastest, according to data compiled by The New York Times from state Department of Health reports as part of its effort to track the coronavirus nationwide.
On Wednesday, the Greeneville metro area was ranked ninth in the nation for a rapid rise in new cases according to the data, updated daily as part of the newspaper’s “The Upshot” section. The Morristown area was ranked 12th and Johnson City, 19th. Kingsport is ranked 41st.
The county has 756 people with active cases of the virus, and 4,402 people have contracted the virus locally since March. According to the Department of Health report, 3,566 people in Greene County have inactive cases. The state defines inactive cases as individuals 14 days beyond onset of symptoms or a positive test result who are not hospitalized at that point.
With its 443 cases in the past four days, Greene County is helping the region track for another record number of weekly new cases. According to data from Ballad Health, the new cases for the region are tracking to exceed the 7,900 mark this week.
For the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5, the region had 4,477 new cases, with 5,971 recorded between Dec. 6-12 reported by the states of Tennessee and Virginia for the counties served by Ballad Health, both setting records for high marks of new cases for the region.
The health system service area includes 10 counties in Northeast Tennessee — Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. Ballad Health serves 11 counties in Southwest Virginia.
On Wednesday, Greene County was one of three counties that had more than 100 new cases in the Ballad Health service region in Northeast Tennessee. Washington County had 165 and Sullivan, 204. There were 816 new cases reported by the state Department of Health on Wednesday for counties served by Ballad Health.
PROJECTED INCREASES
With the new cases, models used by Ballad Health are projecting that new hospitalizations will top 350 by the end of the year. New hospitalizations have averaged around 150 per week for the past month.
The models show that case increases due to Thanksgiving and holiday activities are projected to exceed current COVID-19 patient capacity within Ballad Health facilities. To create more capacity to treat virus cases, the health system started deferring elective surgeries earlier this month, and system officials have indicated other measures are being considered, such as converting post-surgical areas to virus patient areas, to provide additional beds.
The models also project deaths in the region will reach more than 100 weekly by the end of the year based on the new cases and a recent increased mortality rate, according to the health system’s data.
In the past seven days, 90 people have died from the virus within Ballad Health facilities. The death toll for the region from the virus now stands at 904. About half of the total virus-related deaths for the region are occurring inside Ballad Health facilities, according to the data.
No new deaths for Greene County were reported on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, 80 people have died from the virus locally.
HIGH POSITIVITY RATE
The positivity rate for the region continues to be higher than either Tennessee or Virginia, according to the Ballad Health data. The positivity rate measures how many people receive positive results for the virus among all those tested.
For the past seven days, the positivity rate for the 21 counties served by Ballad Health is 24.2%, reflecting that almost one in four of those tested are positive for the virus. The rate has declined a few percentage points from its high above 27% recorded in the past few weeks.
The state of Tennessee’s positivity rate for the past seven days was 17.4%, and it was 11.1% in Virginia. In Greene County, the positivity rate was 21.9% for the past seven days.
One additional person from the county was hospitalized due to the virus, according to the state report. Since March, 136 people have required hospital care to treat the illness.
The number of people hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities with COVID-19 has remained above the 300 mark for the past week. On Wednesday, there were 321 people hospitalized with the virus with seven admitted with symptoms awaiting test results, according to the health system.
Seventy-four of the COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units in Ballad Health facilities, and 42 of those are on ventilators.
Across the state, 11,410 new cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the number of people who have contracted the virus in Tennessee to 484,285 since March. Fifty-three new deaths from the virus were recorded statewide on Wednesday. During the pandemic, 5,668 people have died from the virus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 302,992 Americans have died from the virus, with nearly 3,000 of those deaths reported Wednesday.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.