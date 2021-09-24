The number of new COVID-19 cases in Greene County decreased for the second consecutive week, as virus-related deaths increased by 11.
There were 457 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County during the seven-day period Sept. 16-22. There were 741 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County during the previous seven-day period.
Out of the 457 new cases reported Sept. 16-22, 325 were in people younger than 50. Of that number, 114 case were in children ages 18 or younger.
Greene County’s case total for the pandemic now stands at 12,228, with 209 deaths due to the virus.
Ballad Health officials said the system had 371 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday. Of the COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the region, about 93% are unvaccinated.
The percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stands at 39.06%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, 44.4% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 74.9% of the population aged 12 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
ANTIBODY PROTOCOL
On Tuesday the Tennessee Department of Health recommended that health care providers follow guidelines from the National Institute of Health, and prioritize monoclonal antibody treatment for individuals who are unvaccinated.
According to the guidelines from the National Institute of Health that were updated on Sept. 3, unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated individuals who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 should be prioritized for monoclonal antibody treatment over vaccinated individuals who are expected to have mounted an adequate immune response.
However, the guidelines state that this prioritization should only take place in cases when resources are scarce.
“When there are no logistical constraints for administering therapy, these considerations should not limit the provision of anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies,” the guidelines from the NIH say.
According to a statement from Ballad Health released on Thursday, the health system will not be prioritizing the unvaccinated over the vaccinated at this time.
“Ballad Health wants our patients to know that the process for getting monoclonal antibody treatment will not change at this time. Patients will still go through their provider to get referred for monoclonal antibody treatment at Ballad Health’s clinics, and we’ll accommodate as many people as we’re able with the supply we have been provided by the state,” Ballad said in the statement.
“Monoclonal antibodies are one of the best options to keep people out of the hospital. Since monoclonal antibody treatment received its Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA last December, Ballad Health has been fortunate to provide 2,504 infusions to date. And, as cases grow, so too will the demand,” the statement said.
However, Ballad wants to make sure that area residents know that the best way to prevent illness from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.
“There is, simply put, no substitute for COVID-19 prevention and vaccination,” the statement said.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. is currently offering free COVID-19 vaccines, either drive-up or walk in. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to tn.gov to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults aged 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Drive-through COVID-19 testing is taking place at Greene Valley Developmental Center, 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.