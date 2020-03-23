Three cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Greene County as of Sunday.
Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in a news release issued Sunday afternoon by Ballad Health. Tusculum University also issued a news release Sunday confirming a second university student tested positive for COVID-19.
A news release from the college said the second student had traveled during spring break with the first student who tested positive on Friday, and was no longer on the Tusculum campus when test results came back positive.
The student’s case was one of the two reported on Sunday by Ballad Health, health care system spokeswoman Allie Adams said.
NOTIFICATION ONGOING
The Greene County Health Department was notified and the Ballad Health Corporate Emergency Operations Center is working with appropriate officials to notify anyone that may have been in close contact with the infected people.
One person was treated, in isolation, at a Ballad Health facility and has since been discharged home for self-isolation. The other person was discharged from an emergency department home, according to the news release.
Tusculum University was informed late Saturday that the second student had tested positive for COVID-19.
“We are providing to the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office the names of all people who have had contact with this newest student to test positive. That is the same action we took with the first student and will enable that agency to contact those people,” the news release said.
Tusculum University “is working closely with the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office on this matter,” the release said.
“We have also informed the Tusculum family and are continuing to encourage them to practice appropriate measures to minimize their risk of contracting the coronavirus,” the release said.
A Tusculum University spokesman Sunday would not comment on where the tests were conducted, or the current locations of the two students who tested positive for COVID-19.
“Out of respect for their privacy and in compliance with appropriate regulations, we cannot provide those kinds of details,” Jim Wozniak wrote in an email.
Another new novel coronavirus case was confirmed Sunday in Sullivan County, the Ballad Health news release said.
The Sullivan County COVID-19 case involves “a team member serving at one of our hospitals,” the Ballad Health news release said.
“Investigators have determined that the positive case is linked to personal travel, not hospital exposure, and has also confirmed that this case did not have any contact with patients. Ballad Health CEOC is working with the appropriate officials to notify anyone that may have been in close contact with this case,” the release said.
VISITATION RESTRICTIONS
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 505 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state as of Sunday. Five cases are confirmed in Knox County, two in Hamblen County, two in Washington County and one in Cocke County.
Effective Saturday, Ballad Health restricted all visitation to its inpatient hospital units, long-term care facilities or behavioral health centers.
In accordance with recommendations from federal and state authorities, the health system has also postponed certain elective surgeries and procedures.
“Patients should consult with their physicians to determine if their surgery or procedure will be impacted,” the news release said.
Exceptions to the Ballad Health visitation restriction include Ballad Health’s labor and delivery units, which will allow one visitor per room. The neonatal intensive care unit at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, in addition to rooms with pediatric patients, will allow two visitors, but they must be parents or guardians.
Affected behavioral health centers with the restrictions in place include the Laughlin Healthcare Center in Greeneville.
After Tusculum University reported the first confirmed COVID-19 case Friday, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison declared a public health state of emergency for the county.
Morrison’s declaration gives all political subdivisions of government, both city and county, “the ability to waive procedures relative to performance of public works and services, and taking whatever prudent action is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the people of Greene County and its municipalities.”
“The longer we do not take this seriously, the longer this threat lasts to threaten the lives of ourselves and those we love; the longer it takes for our economy to recover, our jobs to return, and life in the greatest place on earth, Greene County, to return to normal,” Morrison said in a statement.
PUBLIC COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS
Ballad Health leaders urge the public to practice social distancing to impede the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing involves limiting contact with other individuals as much as possible by avoiding groups of 10 or more people and deliberately increasing the physical space between people by at least 3 to 6 feet.
“Social distancing is the single best weapon we have to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep local health care resources from becoming overwhelmed,” Ballad Health Chief Executive Officer and President Alan Levine said.
“This is serious. You can’t overreact to a virus nobody has immunity to – we have to take steps to prevent it. If we want to protect the people we love, we all must be serious about social distancing, hand washing and other preventive actions,” Levine said.
Jamie Swift, infection prevention director at Ballad Health, said younger people in particular need to follow the social distancing recommendations.
“This is not a virus that is just impacting the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions,” Swift said.
As of Friday, more than half of the confirmed COVID-19 cases, or around 55 percent of the 154 cases confirmed at that time, were in people younger than 40 years old, Swift said.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath should call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect hotline at 833-822-5523 to be screened by a health care professional. The hotline is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Anyone in an emergency situation should call 911 or visit the nearest emergency department.
To learn more about COVID-19 and read updated information, visit www.balladhealth.org/covid19.