The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is reaching out to retired social work professionals and students studying advanced degrees to meet potential challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The department seeks “individuals who are students who have earned or are pursuing a master’s degree or are retired from counseling, clinical therapy, social work, and related fields in the event there are workforce needs caused by the COVID-19 outbreak,” a news release said.
DCS commissioners issued the plea Wednesday.
The four state-operated psychiatric hospitals, known as Regional Mental Health Institutes, have immediate openings in many job classifications. The facilities also have entry-level psychiatric technician and other positions available, which the news release said could be a fit for workers displaced from food service or hospitality industry jobs.
Locations include Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Bolivar in Hardeman County.
“We know this is an unprecedented situation, and Gov. Lee has asked us all to be agile in our staffing practices to meet the needs of our state. Tennessee has a wealth of professionals with both a head and a heart to help our state’s most vulnerable citizens,” DCS Commissioner Marie Williams said in the news release.
The Department of Children’s Services is building a register of retired DCS case managers or masters-level students who are interested in part-time employment working with children and families.
DCS is also currently hiring part time security officers and other support staff at Wilder Youth Development Center in west Tennessee, the release said.
DCS Commissioner Jennifer Nichols said in the news release that the novel coronavirus pandemic “has caused the operations of many businesses and families to pause.”
“It does not, however, permit our department to do the same. The needs of the children and families we serve will continue and we must be ready. Having a pool of social work professionals who desire to serve during this crisis will help ensure Tennessee’s children are safe and thriving,” Nichols said.
Those interested in submitting their information should visit TN.gov/behavioral-health/jobinfo