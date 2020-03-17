For Greene Countians with a fever, cough and shortness of breath who may wonder if they have COVID-19, testing is available.
People experiencing these primary symptoms of what is also commonly known as the novel coronavirus have some options in seeking medical assistance and possible testing for the illness, whether it is through a personal physician or through resources from Ballad Health.
In this region, testing is available through the Tennessee Department of Health, which has established a protocol that gives priority for those in high risk groups at this point, Dr. Daniel Lewis, chief medical officer for the two Greeneville hospitals, told the Greene County Commission during its meeting Monday.
With federal approval given in the past few weeks for private lab testing, Ballad Health hopes to expand testing availability and in the future hopefully administer tests at places where people can be checked in their cars to limit exposure to others, Lewis said.
Ballad Health has established a 24-hour call center through its Nurse Connect line that provides an initial screening by telephone, and Lewis said that the health care system is recommending it be used by those who are experiencing mild symptoms.
The health system is encouraging those with mild symptoms such as cough, fever and shortness of breath to stay at home, self isolate and call Nurse Connect at 1-833-822-5523. The call center is available 24 hours a day, and the service is free.
If a person wants to go to a personal physician, Lewis recommended they call prior to going to the doctor. The physician added he had heard of doctors going out to patients’ cars to limit any possible exposure to people in waiting rooms.
“Social isolation is a good thing right now,” Lewis said. The precautions of limiting larger gatherings and other community mitigation measures are to help reduce the spread of the virus, which is two to three times more contagious than the flu, he continued.
Lewis said that a primary concern in trying to take precautions now to control the spread is to ensure that cases can be adequately cared for by the health care system while continuing to address medical needs for others and that facilities are not overwhelmed with cases as has happened in other countries.
If a person does go to a doctor or calls the Ballad Health Nurse Connect 24-hour call center and it is determined the individual is a candidate for a test, the Tennessee State Department of Health has established a procedure for doctors, medical groups and hospitals to have a patient tested, Lewis explained.
That procedure includes a clinician or hospital contacting the department about a possible test, he said. The state has given priority for people who are among the high risk groups, Lewis said.
High risk groups are defined by the state Department of Health as people who have had contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, individuals in an occupation with exposures to large numbers of contacts such as teachers, health care workers, nursing home residents, severely immunocompromised patients, critically ill patients, pregnant women and people who have traveled to areas with high known case counts.
As more tests have been administered, the time it takes to receive results currently can be between one and seven days, he said. There have been people tested at Greeneville facilities, Lewis continued, and some test results have not been received yet.
With the private lab companies gaining the ability to administer tests, Lewis said it is hoped that results will come more quickly. Patients who have been tested remain in isolation while awaiting the results.
An individual experiencing more severe symptoms should seek emergency care and alert caregivers he or she may have the virus so proper precautions can be taken to prevent possible spread to others, including the medical professionals, he said.
Lewis said the precautions to prevent the spread of the virus are due to its nature as a new illness. No one has immunity from catching it since it has not appeared in humans previously, he said.
The coronavirus is spread through droplets from an infected person’s sneeze or cough, Lewis said, and thus far has a higher mortality rate than the flu.
While 80% of people will most likely get a mild case, the elderly and those with serious chronic conditions are the groups that have primarily suffered more severe cases, Lewis said.
The virus attacks the lungs, he said, which makes the elderly and others with the chronic conditions more susceptible to a more severe case.
There has been one confirmed case of the virus in Northeast Tennessee thus far, in Sullivan County, according to the daily afternoon update on Monday from the Tennessee Department of Health about coronavirus cases statewide.
Of the 52 confirmed cases in Tennessee, 43 are in in the metro Nashville area in Davidson and Williamson counties, according to the state update Monday. In addition to Sullivan County, several other East Tennessee counties have one reported case: Campbell, Hamilton, Jefferson, Knox and Sevier counties. One case has been reported in Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee and two in Shelby County in West Tennessee.