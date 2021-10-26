The Greene County Health Department began offering more booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines to certain populations on Monday.
For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after they complete the initial two-dose series:
- 65 years and older
- Ages 18 and older who live in long-term care settings
- Ages 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions
- Ages 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings
For individuals who are 18 years and older and received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a booster dose is recommended at two or more months after the initial vaccine.
There are now booster recommendations for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix-and-match dosing for booster shots.
The Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., offers COVID-19 vaccine booster doses from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Individuals are encouraged to check vaccines.gov to find a location that is offering their preferred COVID-19 vaccine. Information on appointment availability at the Greene County Health Department can be found at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/availability/ or by calling the Health Department at 423-798-1749.
Appointments are encouraged but not required. Booster vaccines are also widely available from pharmacies, medical clinics and other sites.