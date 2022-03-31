Greene County recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-day period March 20-26, according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health on Wednesday.
COVID-19 levels in the county are now the lowest they have been since June and July of 2021.
COVID-19 levels in the county have remained at relatively lower levels over the last three weeks.
However, there were still deaths in the county due to COVID-19 even as cases decreased.
Two more Greene County residents died from the virus during the March 20-26 time period, according to state figures. Three Greene Countians died the previous week.
A total of 364 Greene County residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state figures.
Greene County had 37 new COVID-19 cases over the previous week, March 13-19, and had 38 new COVID-19 cases the week prior.
Of the 14 new cases in the March 20-26 time period, three were in children ages 18 and younger.
A total of 22,045 Greene Countians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state data.
Ballad will release an update on the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region on Thursday.
As of Wednesday, the percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stood at about 45.1%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, 53% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 69.7% of the population aged 5 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. offers free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
The Food and Drug Administration recently granted emergency authorization to a second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 50, and for people over 12 with conditions that make them immunocompromised.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health statement, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the county Health Department. PCR testing by a nurse is available 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department Monday through Friday.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.