Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin has confirmed an unspecified number of cases of COVID-19 among its employees.
“We are in regular communication with them and their families as we assist them through this difficult time,” an NFS statement said Tuesday.
NFS produces reactor fuel for U.S. Navy ships and commercial domestic operations. It also processes weapons-grade uranium into nuclear reactor fuel. The facility is located in Unicoi County near the Nolichucky River, about 28 miles upriver from Greeneville.
NFS spokeswoman Laura Bailey said Tuesday that the company would not say how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and referred to the statement released by the company:
“Due to personal privacy, we do not share individual specifics, however we have been acutely focused on protecting the health and safety of our employees and the community. Our coronavirus response protocols call for enhanced cleaning across the site, social distancing, hand washing, hand sanitizing and use of face masks,” the statement said.
FOLLOWING CDC GUIDANCE
It added that NFS follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “guidance governing self-quarantine for those who may have been exposed to coronavirus or who become ill. Employees who experience COVID-19-like symptoms, have potentially been exposed, or are ill have been instructed to stay home.”
Because of the role it plays in providing products related to national security, NFS is been designated an essential business by the federal government “and is open and operating at this time.”
“The coronavirus is obviously having a significant impact throughout our nation and our region. Like every other company, we are working hard to adapt to the current environment, even as it evolves on practically a daily basis,” the statement said.
There is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Unicoi County, according to information released Tuesday by the Tennessee Department of Health. It is not known if the coronavirus-positive NFS employees live in Unicoi County.
One person is listed as having recovered from the coronavirus in Unicoi County, while a total of 57 negative lab results have been received, according to the Department of Health.
NRC ‘MONITORING’ NFS
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is monitoring the situation at NFS.
“Our resident inspector assigned to NFS is visiting the site on a periodic basis and observing all CDC-recommended precautions while he is there. He is also in contact with the facility staff and management between visits by phone and/or teleconference,” NRC spokesman Roger Hannah said.
Hannah said that regional inspectors who would perform additional inspections at NFS “are teleworking, reviewing documents and other data and in regular contact with the NFS.”
“Some planned inspections are being deferred and will be completed at a later date, but NRC inspectors can respond if there is a significant event or emerging safety issue,” Hannah said.
Hannah said that the NRC has developed a process “to evaluate any exemption requests to normal regulatory requirements that may be necessary for NFS or other fuel facilities to continue to operate under current circumstances.”
“Those requests are considered on a case-by-case basis and would only be granted if the exemption did not adversely impact safety,” Hannah said.
NFS may make the NRC aware of positive COVID-19 results and the facility’s actions, “but the NRC has no jurisdiction over those worker safety and health concerns,” Hannah said.
COMPANY CEO STATEMENT
NFS is now a wholly owned subsidiary of BWX Technologies Inc., headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.
A statement released on April 8 from company President and Chief Executive Officer Rex Geveden addressed BWXT’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.
"The global pandemic is an extraordinary and unprecedented situation for our business and our employees,” Geveden said. “Weeks ago, we created a pandemic planning and response team to address the policies, procedures and practices required to respond to all aspects of the COVID-19 crisis.
“We have been acutely focused on protecting the health and safety of our employees. We updated policies to ensure appropriate benefits are in place for employees who may become ill or need to self-quarantine for other reasons, including travel and suspected exposures. We have also implemented a number of measures to protect our workers, including shift staggering, social distancing, and modification of food services, among many others. And to the maximum extent possible, our employees are working remotely.
“Because of its roles in national security, electric power generation and nuclear medicine, BWXT has been designated an essential business by both the U.S. federal government and by the applicable Canadian provincial governments where our facilities are located. Accordingly, all 12 major operating facilities are open and operating at this time.”