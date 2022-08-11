New COVID-19 case numbers in Greene County have continued on an upward trend through the end of July and first week of August.
According to the most recent data available from the Tennessee Department of Health, 319 new COVID-19 cases were recorded July 31-Aug. 6.
Greene County is one of many counties in northeast Tennessee that the Centers for Disease Control now defines as having a high level of community spread of the virus. The other counties in the area experiencing a high level of community spread, according to the CDC, are Cocke, Carter, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi counties.
The highly transmissible omicron variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., but scientists say it poses a lower risk for severe illness to those who are up to date on their vaccinations. Omicron’s BA.5 sub-strain, believed to be even more contagious, now makes up more than 65% of U.S. cases, the Associated Press reported. Omicron’s BA.4 sub-strain currently makes up about 16% of U.S. cases according to the report.
In Greene County, case numbers have risen to their highest point since February.
In the seven day period July 17-23, Greene County recorded 266 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to COVID-19, and 278 new cases July 24-30 and one death.
From July 31 to Aug. 6, although there were 319 new cases there were no new deaths.
There have been 383 Greene County residents die due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, and 678 have been hospitalized.
There have been 24,025 COVID-19 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to state data.
Ballad Health System has also reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations recently.
Ballad Health Senior Communication Director Ashlea Ramey noted that there was “definitely a surge” in cases and hospitalizations in the region.
As of Wednesday, there were 152 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ballad facilities, with 19 of those patients being in intensive care and eight on ventilators.
Currently, Ballad is not introducing any new mitigation measures or visitation restrictions, but some restrictions still remain.
“Masks are required in patient care areas for all team members, patients and visitors,” Ramey said.
As of Wednesday 46.9% of Greene County residents were fully vaccinated, while 50.9% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 21% had received a third booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data.
Statewide, 52% of Tennesseans have been fully vaccinated, about 57.3% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 23.1% have received a third booster dose.
Nationally, about 71.4% of people in the country over the age of 5 have been fully vaccinated, while 83.5% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 49.7% of people over the age of 12 have received a third booster shot.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. offers free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency authorization for a second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 50, and for people over 12 with conditions that make them immunocompromised.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the Greene County Health Department. PCR testing by a nurse is available by appointment 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call the Health Department at 423-798-1749 to make a testing appointment.
Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department, which is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.