New COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and the positivity rate are declining for the region, but Ballad Health officials say that now is not the time to ease up on preventive measures to reduce the spread of the virus.
The number of new cases has steadily declined in the past few weeks, hospitalizations have dropped under the 300-mark for the first time in several weeks and the positivity rate has declined by 10 percentage points from its high mark.
“We are seeing declines in cases week after week in our 21-county service area,” Dr. Clay, Runnels, chief physician executive for Ballad Health, said during the system’s weekly coronavirus briefing. Usually held on Wednesdays, the weekly briefing was moved to Tuesday this week due to the presidential inauguration.
“We are at 4,011 down from 5,500 last week,” Runnels said. “We continue to see those cases decline. Our positivity rate was up to 35% a few weeks ago but now we are down to 25.4%, which is a great improvement. But we are still not where we need to be. Since the pandemic began, we have been saying our ideal percentage is 5% or below. … It is a ray of hope, but we still have some work to do.”
December was the deadliest month in the region from the virus, he noted, and the number of deaths is tracking to be less in January thus far.
Variations of the virus that are more contagious that may be here in the coming months are another concern, officials said, and a reason it is important to remain vigilant in the effort to keep reducing the spread of the virus through individual actions as well as continued vaccinations.
“That is why we need to keep up our mask wearing, keep social distancing and to keep staying away from large crowds,” said Jamie Swift, chief infection officer for Ballad Health. “If we don’t, we know what will happen. Our message is ‘don’t let up.’ We need to do it now more than ever.”
Wednesday’s data in the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 report also indicated that the number of new cases continues to trend downward from the high marks recorded in November, December and first week of January.
Greene County had 17 new cases reported on Wednesday in the state report with 556 active cases, the first time that number has dipped below 600 in weeks.
With the new cases, the county has had 6,615 people contract the virus since last March and 5,951 individuals who are considered as inactive cases — 14 days past onset of symptoms or a positive test without hospitalization. Since the pandemic began, 108 people locally have died from the virus.
Washington County recorded the most new cases on Wednesday in the 10-county region in Northeast Tennessee with 38, according to the state data. A total of 167 new cases were reported within the 10 counties.
DECLINING TRENDS
On Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 patients being treated within Ballad Health facilities was 230, down more than 40 from five days ago, according to the system’s daily virus scorecard. Two people had been admitted to hospitals with symptoms but were still awaiting test results at the time of the report.
Of the virus patients, 57 are receiving critical care within intensive care units and 33 are on ventilators.
One additional person from Greene County required hospital care for the virus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health report. Since last March, 157 people have needed inpatient care to treat the virus.
The positivity rate is 25.4% for the past seven days, meaning that one in four people who are tested for COVID-19 received positive results, according to the health system. State data indicates that Greene County’s positive rate was 14.2% for the past seven days.
The number of Ballad Health employees who are in quarantine due to contracting the virus continues to decline as well. On Tuesday, 140 of the employees were in quarantine, Runnels reported. At one point in the past two months, there were over 300 employees in quarantine.
“These are really good news, but our predictive models show we should have a leveling off in the coming weeks, but we hope to see a continuing decline,” he said.
Reasons for the declines were also addressed.
David Reagan, former chief medical officer for the Tennessee Department of Health and an advisor to Ballad Health in the pandemic, said case numbers and hospitalizations increased as expected during the holidays and in the 10 days after New Year’s Day.
“We are seeing numbers starting to level off,” he said. “We still have a lot of community spread but we do not have a holiday that is driving transmission.”
Testing has also declined due to the holidays, which may be driving some of the positive rates to be higher than if the number of people being tested was greater, Reagan said, adding that it is hoped that will be remedied by a greater testing volume.
Swift said that it is hoped that the testing volume will increase as it is important to identify people who have the virus as part of the effort to reduce the spread. “If you think you have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms, please get tested,” she said.
A “Stay at Home” initiative has helped reduce the number of hospitalizations as well, according to officials.
About 800 people have been a part of the initiative, which provides care and monitoring of COVID-19 patients who are on the borderline of needing to be hospitalized at home through telemedicine, Runnels reported.
About 270 people are currently being treated through the initiative, which has kept more than 100 people from needing hospital treatment, he said. About 15% of the individuals in the initiative have required hospital treatment.
VACCINES, VARIANTS
While officials said it is too early to see an impact from vaccines, the effort to get available doses administered is important going forward to help limit the spread.
Distributing the vaccine in the region is a partnership effort between the local health departments and Ballad Health, Swift said.
Local health departments have the expertise in administering the vaccine, she said. With the process evolving, Ballad Health’s goal is to support the local health departments. Thus far, that has included administering shots to first responders in some areas and providing Sullivan County with some of its supply of vaccine, according to officials.
Currently, there is limited supplies of the vaccine coming to the region, officials said. “The demand far exceeds the supply,” Swift said.
However, it is a positive that there is a demand for the vaccines, and the effort is there to get what is available administered, she said.
Getting people vaccinated is also important as national health officials have warned about the variants to the virus that are likely coming in the near future, Swift said. The Centers for Disease Control recently predicted that most of the COVID-19 cases in the U.S. will be caused by a variant, a mutation of the virus, by March.
Some of those variants, mutations from the original virus, are more contagious than what the disease has been thus far, such as one identified in Great Britain that has been found in at least 30 states within this country.
While the variants thus far do not appear to cause more severe cases, their more contagious nature will mean that there will be more cases and thus more hospitalizations and deaths if allowed to widely spread, Swift said.
“The way to prevent that spread is to keep doing what we are doing,” she said.