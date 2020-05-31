The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Greene County rose to 52 on Sunday, an increase of two from Saturday and an overall increase of three for the weekend, according to a daily report by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Forty-six Greene County residents have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the report. Two have died. More than 2,100 county residents have been tested for the virus and found not to have it.
Statewide, there had been 23,006 confirmed cases as of Saturday afternoon, with 364 deaths. More than 15,000 people have recovered from the virus in Tennessee, according to the report.
Nationally, there had been more than 1.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 103,000 deaths as of Sunday.