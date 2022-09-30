New COVID-19 case numbers in Greene County have lowered in recent weeks.
According to the most recent data available from the Tennessee Department of Health, 109 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the county Sept. 18-24.
That marks a decline from case levels about a month ago.
A total of 293 COVID-19 cases were recorded Aug. 21-27 in the county.
From Aug. 28-Sept. 3, there were 185 new cases in the county, Sept. 4-10 there were 132 new cases and Sept. 11-17 there were 98 new cases.
Since Aug. 27, three Greene County residents have died due to COVID-19.
Greene County is now defined as having a low level of community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control, as is much of the rest of the northeast Tennessee region. However, four counties, Washington, Hawkins, Carter and Unicoi, are currently experiencing a high level of community transmission. Sullivan County is the only county in the region defined as experiencing a medium level of spread. Every other county in the region is experiencing a low level of community spread.
There have been 394 Greene County residents die due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, and 737 have been hospitalized.
There have been 25,412 COVID-19 cases recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to state data.
According to Ballad Health System data, COVID-19 hospitalization levels have declined in its service area.
As of Friday, there were 77 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ballad facilities, with 18 of those patients being in intensive care and eight on ventilators. Ballad also reported three pediatric patients hospitalized due to COVID-19.
On the previous Friday, Sept. 23, there were 113 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ballad facilities.
Masks remain required in patient care areas for all employees, patients and visitors at Ballad facilities.
As of Friday, 47% of Greene County residents were fully vaccinated, while 51% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 21.2% had received a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data.
Statewide, 52.3% of Tennesseans have been fully vaccinated, about 57.7% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 23.5% have received a booster dose.
Nationally, about 72% of people in the country over the age of 5 have been fully vaccinated, while 84.1% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 48.9% of people over the age of 5 have received a booster shot.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. offers free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency authorization for a second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 50, and for people over 12 with conditions that make them immunocompromised.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the Greene County Health Department. PCR testing by a nurse is available by appointment 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call the Health Department at 423-798-1749 to make a testing appointment.
Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department, which is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.