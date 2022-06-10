Over the past month through most of May and the beginning of June, new COVID-19 case numbers in Greene County have been higher than they were in the month of April according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.
But case numbers have remained mostly level and not dramatically spiked.
Throughout most of April, Greene County recorded a weekly number of cases in or around the single-digits, but cases began to slowly climb as April concluded.
In the seven-day period from May 8-14, Greene County recorded 53 new COVID-19 cases, and 87 new cases May 15-21.
Cases in the county then plateaued with 80 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the seven-day period from May 22-28, and 84 new cases being recorded May 29-June 4 according to the most recent data available from the Tennessee Department of Health.
There were a total of 304 new COVID-19 cases in the period from May 8-June 4.
Two Greene County residents died due to COVID-19 in the roughly month-long time period as well, according to state data.
A total of 376 Greene Countians have now died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
According to state data, 666 Greene County residents have been hospitalized with the virus since March 2020.
There have been 22,444 COVID-19 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 according to state data.
As of Thursday 46.28% of Greene County residents were fully vaccinated, while 50.48% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 19.6% had received a third booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine according to state data.
Statewide, 50.9% Tennesseans have been fully vaccinated, about 56.8% have received at least on does of a COVID-19 vaccine and 20.8% have received a third booster dose.
Nationally, about 70.9% of people in the country over the age of five have been fully vaccinated, while 82.9% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 48.7% of people over the age of 12 have received a third booster shot.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. offers free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
The Food and Drug Administration recently granted emergency authorization for a second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 50, and for people over 12 with conditions that make them immunocompromised.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the Greene County Health Department. PCR testing by a nurse is available by appointment 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call the Health Department at 423-798-1749 to make a testing appointment.
Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department, which is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.